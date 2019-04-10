Log in
Kid : Annual report for 2018

04/10/2019

Kid ASA - Annual report for 2018

10.04.2019 19:50

The Board of Directors of Kid ASA (Kid) has on April 10 2019 approved the annual accounts for 2018. The annual report can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and investor.kid.no. ENQUIRIES Anders Fjeld, CEO Kid, +47 996 32 121 Henrik Frisell, CFO Kid, +47 480 48 800

Disclaimer

Kid ASA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 18:07:06 UTC
