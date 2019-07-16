Log in
Kid : Publication of Information Memorandum

07/16/2019 | 10:05am EDT
Publication of Information Memorandum
16.07.2019 15:25

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Kid ASA ('Kid') on 14 May 2019 regarding the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Hemtex AB (the 'Transaction'). All closing events related to the Transaction have been completed. As required by section 3.5 of the Continuing Obligations of stock exchange listed companies, an information memorandum related to the Transaction has been prepared by Kid. The information memorandum was approved by the Oslo Stock Exchange today. The information memorandum is enclosed hereto and is also available on Kid's web page, www.investor.kid.no and at the Company's office at Gilhusveien 1, 3426 Gillaug, Lier, Norway. For further information, please contact: Henrik Frisell, Chief Financial Officer, +47 480 48 800 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. Important information: The information memorandum serves as an information memorandum only as required by Norwegian law and regulations. The information memorandum does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, subscribe for or sell any of the securities described in the information memorandum, and no securities are being offered or sold pursuant to this it. The release is not for publication or distribution, in whole or in part directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information obligations, and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. It is issued for information purposes only, and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'US Securities Act'). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States. The distribution of this release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this release comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements: This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect Kid's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Kid ASA published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 14:04:05 UTC
