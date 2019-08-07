KidZania USA : Announces Its First Industry Partners

KidZania USA, a global brand of interactive education and entertainment centers for kids, is getting even more real with its lineup of nationally-recognized industry partners, including BIC; MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes; Pie Five Pizza; Planet Fitness; SMU (Southern Methodist University); Spotify; Takis; Texas Health Resources; and WFAA, North Texas’ ABC affiliate. Opening in November at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, TX, kids will be given exposure and a glimpse into various careers in a wide range of industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005152/en/

Inside KidZania, a realistic city built for kids. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Exposure leads to opportunity,” says Greg Stevens, CEO of KidZania USA. “KidZania’s global model is staying on the cutting edge of experiential learning by collaborating with industry partners to empower, nurture curiosity and educate in a real city built for kids. We’re excited to collaborate with this initial community of partners and the unique experiences they’ll bring to kids, families and educators worldwide.”

With construction and planning in the Dallas, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles markets underway, industry partners will have the opportunity to tailor the experience they offer to most authentically reflect the future of work. Kids will be able to immerse themselves in building competencies and developing transferable skills for an evolving workforce.

Curriculum-based activities at each establishment have been designed to empower and teach kids essential life skills including communication, problem solving, creativity and teamwork. Stevens adds, “In the U.S., we’re onboarding industry partners and identifying new local champions, because that is what makes the experience real and meaningful.”

For more information, visit www.kidzaniausa.com. To inquire about becoming an industry partner, contact John Alper, vice president of industry partnerships at john.alper@kidzaniausa.com.

About KidZania USA

At KidZania USA, kids can take part in exciting and educational real-life adventures. Filling an average 80,000-square-foot indoor facility, KidZania is a safe, inclusive city built just for kids. KidZania provides kids with the opportunity to try more than 100 careers, such as a firefighter, journalist, chef, surgeon and more. KidZania is designed to educate, empower and entertain kids ages 4-14, bridging the gap between school and their future. Founded in 1999, KidZania Global has 27 locations in 21 countries. For more information about the KidZania USA openings in Dallas (November 2019), Chicago (2020), New York (2020) and Los Angeles (2021), visit www.kidzaniausa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005152/en/