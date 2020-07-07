Kidder Mathews : Completes Executive Succession, Promotes Bill Frame to CEO, Brian Hatcher to President & COO

SEATTLE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidder Mathews, the largest independently owned commercial real estate firm on the West Coast, has completed its 3-year succession plan and appointed the firm's President & COO, Bill Frame, to CEO, and Brian Hatcher, former Regional President of Brokerage, to President & COO. Jeff Lyon, who has served as Chairman & CEO for 20 years, will remain Chairman of the firm.

Bill Frame, who has been a top producing broker, has served on the board, and has had various leadership roles in his 28-year career at Kidder said, "This is an important period of expansion for our company, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Kidder Mathews at such an exciting time. We've grown dramatically from four offices in Washington to 22 offices in five states with 900 people. Although we are an established and successful 50-year old company in the Northwest, we've made an accelerated push to expand over the past 3+ years in Southern California. That is where we will continue to focus our immediate efforts to expand beyond when the timing is right. We have a unique brand, and it has served us well to expand to regions beyond our Northwest headquarters. Our entrepreneurial culture, the opportunity for professionals to become owners, and our outstanding marketing and support services has fueled our ability to attract typically difficult-to-recruit high-quality professionals. I am very excited to continue to build on our momentum."

Brian Hatcher, the firm's new President & COO, has been with the firm 23 years, nine of them as President of Brokerage. He is highly regarded across the industry and in the firm, and he has been instrumental in assisting with the firm's strategy and growth. A respected and experienced leader having served on the firm's board, its strategic planning committee, and he has held various leadership roles in industry groups, Hatcher will be responsible for the 450-person brokerage infrastructure and its growth across all regions and corporate operations. "We really do have an attractive culture here, and I'm grateful to have such a key role in upholding it. It's long been the advantage that allows us to attract and retain some of the best professionals in the industry," said Hatcher.

Over his remarkable 20-year career as Kidder's CEO, Jeff Lyon has won multiple awards for his leadership style and significant growth of the firm. His efforts have established Kidder Mathews as the premier privately held commercial real estate firm on the West Coast, growing the firm's footprint across five states and increasing revenue from $27 million to $212 million, and transaction volume from $769 million to $12.3 billion. "I'm proud of where we are today, and I have confidence in our seasoned leadership team to lead our continued growth of Kidder Mathews," said Lyon, the firm's Chairman.

About Kidder Mathews

Kidder Mathews is the largest independently owned commercial real estate firm on the West Coast, with 900 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona. Kidder Mathews offers a complete range of brokerage, appraisal, property management, consulting, project & construction management, and debt & equity finance services for all property types. The firm performs $9.6 billion in transactions, manages 70 million square feet of space, and conducts over 1,680 appraisals annually. For more information, visit kidder.com.



