Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market - Global Forecasts, 2016-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

The "Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Pharmacologic Class, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kidney cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 6.3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Market growth is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel drugs and presence of a strong pipeline. Growth can also be attributed to rise in incidence of renal cancer due to growing geriatric population and changes in lifestyle such as increased smoking and intake of alcohol.

In 2012, kidney cancer was the 13th most prevalent cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 2.0% of all adult malignancies. Kidney and renal pelvis cancer make up for 3.8% of all new cancer cases in U.S. Renal cell carcinoma account for over 90.0% of kidney carcinomas. Various forms of cancer treatment methods have been implemented among the currently approved drugs, including immune modulation therapy, cytokine therapy, mTOR inhibitor, and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitor.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Exelixis.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Disease Primer and Epidemiology

Chapter 4 Global Market Overview

Chapter 5 Pipeline Intelligence

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Chapter 7 Market Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer
  • Novartis
  • Bayer
  • Genentech
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Exelixis
  • Eisai
  • Prometheus Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7nh5r4/kidney_cancer?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - TTPH
PR
08:29pTRILINC GLOBAL IMPACT FUND : Makes Impact Investments in Emerging Europe and Latin America
BU
08:28pHOME DEPOT : Business events scheduled for Tuesday
AQ
08:28pThe Global Network Management Market Accounted for $8.11 Billion in 2017, and is Projected to Reach $20.87 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:27pPark Vista Health Center Named Great Place to Work
GL
08:26pClinical Diagnostics Automation Market to 2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:25pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Impinj, Inc. - PI
PR
08:24pMJ HOLDINGS, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:23pCHINA CARBON GRAPHITE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:23pGAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ SE: Release of a capital market information
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.