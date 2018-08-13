Kidney Cancer Drugs Market - Global Forecasts, 2016-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Kidney
Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic
Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Pharmacologic Class, By
Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global kidney cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at
USD 6.3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast
period.
Market growth is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel
drugs and presence of a strong pipeline. Growth can also be attributed
to rise in incidence of renal cancer due to growing geriatric population
and changes in lifestyle such as increased smoking and intake of alcohol.
In 2012, kidney cancer was the 13th most prevalent cancer worldwide,
accounting for approximately 2.0% of all adult malignancies. Kidney and
renal pelvis cancer make up for 3.8% of all new cancer cases in U.S.
Renal cell carcinoma account for over 90.0% of kidney carcinomas.
Various forms of cancer treatment methods have been implemented among
the currently approved drugs, including immune modulation therapy,
cytokine therapy, mTOR inhibitor, and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor
(VEGF) inhibitor.
Some of the key players operating in this market are Pfizer, Novartis,
Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Exelixis.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Disease Primer and Epidemiology
Chapter 4 Global Market Overview
Chapter 5 Pipeline Intelligence
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
Chapter 7 Market Outlook
Companies Mentioned
-
Pfizer
-
Novartis
-
Bayer
-
Genentech
-
Bristol-Myers Squibb
-
Exelixis
-
Eisai
-
Prometheus Labs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7nh5r4/kidney_cancer?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005534/en/