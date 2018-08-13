Kidney Cancer Drugs Market - Global Forecasts, 2016-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Pharmacologic Class, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kidney cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 6.3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Market growth is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel drugs and presence of a strong pipeline. Growth can also be attributed to rise in incidence of renal cancer due to growing geriatric population and changes in lifestyle such as increased smoking and intake of alcohol.

In 2012, kidney cancer was the 13th most prevalent cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 2.0% of all adult malignancies. Kidney and renal pelvis cancer make up for 3.8% of all new cancer cases in U.S. Renal cell carcinoma account for over 90.0% of kidney carcinomas. Various forms of cancer treatment methods have been implemented among the currently approved drugs, including immune modulation therapy, cytokine therapy, mTOR inhibitor, and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitor.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Exelixis.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Disease Primer and Epidemiology

Chapter 4 Global Market Overview

Chapter 5 Pipeline Intelligence

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Chapter 7 Market Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer

Novartis

Bayer

Genentech

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Exelixis

Eisai

Prometheus Labs

