Kidney Stone Treatment Experts  Laser Kidney Stone Clinic Celebrates Fifteen Years Of Clinical Operations

09/28/2018 | 06:31am CEST

The Chennai-based laser clinic for treatment of kidney stones offers the latest treatments for the prevention and painless removal of the debilitating stone disease.

Image: https://marketersmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/chennai-laser-kidney-stone-clinic.png

CHENNAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2018 / The Laser Kidney Stone Clinic is pleased to announce that the treatment center has reached fifteen years of clinical operation. During those years, the kidney stone treatment facility has treated nearly fourteen thousand patients suffering from kidney stones. The facility is one of the very few international urology hospitals in Chennai that offers Holmium-YAG laser treatment of kidney stones. A team of three urologists who are specially trained in laser surgery is associated with the center. The hospital also has conducted over fifty free kidney stone disease evaluation camps in different areas of Chennai city.

Kidney stone disease affects one in ten men and women worldwide. In India, the incidence of kidney stone disease has doubled over the last two decades. There are several significant causes for the rise in renal stone disease in Chennai. These include obesity, poor lifestyle, and dehydration. In many cases, simple lifestyle changes and medications will provide solutions to four of every five kidney stone issues. Unfortunately, not all of the population is provided with simple treatment and remedies by the current health care system.

According to Dr. Karthik Gunasekaran, Chennai's senior urologist and laser surgeon, there are three symptoms of a kidney stone which individuals should know. ?The most commonly reported symptoms of kidney stones are a pain in the lumbar region or belly. This pain can be radiating in nature and intolerable. This pain is also accompanied by severe nausea combined with burning pain while passing urine. Other symptoms of kidney stones include fever and sometimes poor urine flow when the kidney stone is large."

The benefits of visiting Laser Kidney Stone Clinic for treatment of stones include a painless and scar-free procedure, thanks to state-of-the-art Holmium-YAG laser technology. The highly skilled medical team is always available for medical emergencies resulting from kidney stone problem. The laser kidney stone treatment is pain-free and also allows recovery in 24 hours flat.

Contact:
The Laser Kidney Stone Clinic
1 Cres Park St, Parthasarathy Puram, T Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017
Phone: 090928 49786

Video URL: https://youtu.be/iG1M0HY31qA

For more information, please visit https://www.kidneystonesclinic.in/

SOURCE: The Laser Kidney Stone Clinic


© Accesswire 2018
