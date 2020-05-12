Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kids' Books Goes Mobile with Booka Originals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:44pm EDT

Children’s ebooks distributor Booka (https://appbooka.com) launches in-house production of its own digital content for young readers and their parents – Booka Originals.

Andrey Mishenev, CEO at Booka: “Our main goal is to make reading experience unlimited and smooth for children. They all have mobile devices, so kids’ books have to go mobile. Making ebook copies from paper books is not enough, because of many issues with font and picture sizes, that makes some e-copies not suitable for reading on mobile devices. Creating content originally for mobile devices is what we do in Booka, so everything is bright and readable on a screen.”

Booka Originals already contains more than one hundred of titles in top kids’ books categories: animals, nature, science, space, social skills, my day, as well as educational series: learning to read, count, shapes and colors.

The titles available at Booka aren’t tedious textbooks. The offerings feature exciting content and vibrant illustrations that foster a love of reading, exploration, and life-long learning. Adults can read the digital publications to children and the app is also equipped with a text-to-speech feature for older youngsters that want to read on their own.

“We see a great demand for high-quality and carefully produced children’s ebooks for mobile devices. Our reading statistics tells that books with a better layout for mobile devices generates up to 30% more reading pages per session.” – Andrey Mishenev says.

The Booka team produces all original content in English, Spanish and German languages and plans to maintain production to cover all demanded children’s books categories and interests. The editorial team also follows all recommendations to create content for a specific age group within Booka app.

For more information, visit: https://appbooka.com/

Booka is an international children’s books distributor and producer. Booka is available on iPhone and Android devices with a 7-days free trial period for all customers.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pCURIS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:02pENVISTA : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04:02pALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY : First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:02pAVIAT : Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter and Nine Months Financial Results
PR
04:02pVir Biotechnology Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pSoleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pCambium Networks Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pSatsuma Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Results
GL
04:02pJeffersonville Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings of $1,046,000 or $0.25 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15
GL
04:02pVAREX IMAGING : Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group