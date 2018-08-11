Kids Eat Free at Potbelly This Week

Belly Bites: Big Flavors for Little Bellies

Take a break from the back-to-school madness this week and head to Potbelly Sandwich Shop with your mini-me for a deal that will give your feet and wallet a rest. From Aug. 13 through Aug. 19, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. With more than 24 different options, the Belly Bites menu is sure to satisfy even the hangriest of kids.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180811005012/en/

Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée this week at Potbelly Sandwich Shop starting Aug. 13 through Aug. 19. Pictured is the new Belly Bites meal that comes with a kid-size entrée, Mott’s® applesauce, choice of drink and a mini cookie. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each Belly Bites meal comes with a choice of a kid-sized entrée, side of Mott’s® applesauce, choice of drink - chocolate milk, white milk, water or a fountain soda – and a mini cookie. Delicious Belly Bites entrees to choose from include:

Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich

Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza Sandwich

PB & J Sandwich

Mac & Cheese

As always, all of the Belly Bites entrees can be customized just the way kids like them.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Shop, visit Potbelly.com or download the app for great perks.

Potbelly App

Families can save time and jump the line with the new Potbelly app, available on Android and iPhone. The app offers order-ahead for pickup and delivery, giving customers more family time. Customers can also use the app to pay via mobile and earn tasty treats and fun perks. New users will receive a free treat when they download the app. Customers can also sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program at https://www.Potbelly.com/perks.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way people want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that lets you take a well-deserved break. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the world – with more than 450 shops. For more information, visit Potbelly.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180811005012/en/