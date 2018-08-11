Kids Eat Free at Potbelly This Week

Take a break from the back-to-school madness this week and head to Potbelly
Sandwich Shop with your mini-me for a deal that will give your feet
and wallet a rest. From Aug. 13 through Aug. 19, kids eat free with the
purchase of an adult entrée. With more than 24 different options, the
Belly Bites menu is sure to satisfy even the hangriest of kids.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180811005012/en/
Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée this week at Potbelly Sandwich Shop starting Aug. 13 through Aug. 19. Pictured is the new Belly Bites meal that comes with a kid-size entrée, Mott’s® applesauce, choice of drink and a mini cookie. (Photo: Business Wire)
Each Belly Bites meal comes with a choice of a kid-sized entrée, side of
Mott’s® applesauce, choice of drink - chocolate milk, white milk, water
or a fountain soda – and a mini cookie. Delicious Belly Bites entrees to
choose from include:
-
Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich
-
Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
-
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
-
Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza Sandwich
-
PB & J Sandwich
-
Mac & Cheese
As always, all of the Belly Bites entrees can be customized just the way
kids like them.
For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Shop, visit Potbelly.com
or download the app for great perks.
Potbelly App
Families can save time and jump the line with the new Potbelly app,
available on
Android and iPhone.
The app offers order-ahead for pickup and delivery, giving customers
more family time. Customers can also use the app to pay via mobile and
earn tasty treats and fun perks. New users will receive a free treat
when they download the app. Customers can also sign up for the Potbelly
Perks loyalty program at https://www.Potbelly.com/perks.
About Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been
feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature
salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just
the way people want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises
Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that lets you take a
well-deserved break. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977,
Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the world – with more than
450 shops. For more information, visit Potbelly.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180811005012/en/