Kids Vote For Their Favorite Toy: Blume Dolls Top Holiday Wish Lists

The Innovative ‘Bluming’ Dolls Make Walmart’s Top Rated By Kids List

Leading U.S. toy company, Skyrocket Toys, is thrilled to announce Blume collectible ‘bluming’ dolls has been named to Walmart’s esteemed Top Rated By Kids list, which curate the most popular toys for the holiday season. The America’s Best Toy Shop compiled the list of the hottest toys for the holidays through a meticulous testing and selection process by the toughest critics: kids.

“Every year we push the boundaries and create ground-breaking toys that are inspired by kids and how they love to play, so we’re absolutely thrilled that Blume was hand-picked for Walmart’s Top Rated By Kids list,” said Nelo Lucich, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyrocket Toys.

The patent-pending Blume dolls mix sassy, over-the-top hairstyles with a surprising ‘bluming’ effect for an unexpected toy reveal experience. Simply add water and watch as the Blume doll grows right out of her flower pot! Twenty-two blind-packed dolls make their debut in the first collection and range from “adorable” to “rare” and from “super rare” to the ultimate rare “mystical” doll. Once fully blumed, each doll stands taller than her flower pot, which comes with even more hidden surprises to discover. Complementing the individual dolls is the Blume Secret Surprise Garden, a jumbo-sized flower pot playset offering 30 fun surprises and a guaranteed “rare” doll that can be re-blumed over again. Kids can collect all twenty-two dolls and the Blume Secret Surprise Garden playset to create an entire world of Blume!

Blume dolls are available now at Walmart and all major retailers for $9.99, while the Blume Secret Surprise Garden playset will be available this Fall for $29.99. For more information, visit www.BlumeDolls.com.

About Skyrocket

Skyrocket is a leading toy and entertainment company defining the future of play. Leveraging the latest innovations in the industry, our groundbreaking product portfolio is changing the way consumers engage and interact across generations. Our team of entrepreneurs, product developers and design engineers pioneer new ideas in toys, retail and entertainment to elevate play and advance the industry.

With offices in Los Angeles, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, Skyrocket creates products sold under major licenses as well as proprietary brands including Blume, Pomsies, Grumblies and Sky Viper Drones.

Skyrocket LLC Los Angeles, CA 90066 USA / Skyrocket is a trademark of Skyrocket LLC.

