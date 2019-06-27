Kids in the Kitchen: Impossible Foods Releases Research on Plant Based Food Consumption Amongst Millennials and Gen Z

Impossible Foods, maker of the famously delicious ImpossibleTM Burger, today released findings from a white paper exploring generational differences in attitudes towards plant-based foods. This release is the first in a series of insights reports to come.

Hot off the heels of its 2019 Impact Report highlighting the cultural and research-driven awakening that is finally linking climate, biodiversity and food, this white paper was commissioned by Impossible Foods and completed by Harman Atchison Research Group — an independent, third-party research firm.

The survey shows striking differences among age groups, most notably that younger people are far more likely to eat plant-based meat than older generations. The trend is quickly accelerating as Millennials become parents, thus the plant-based food category is poised for inevitable, long-term growth.

Bringing Up Plant-Based

Among many important findings, the report shows the rise of Millennial parents who incorporate plant-based foods at family meals, increasing early exposure for the world’s youngest generation — who are developing a lifestyle and palate for plant-based foods much earlier than previous generations. Not coincidentally, Millennial parents are also much more likely than older generations to teach their kids about environmental sustainability, specifically the connection between plate and planet.

Impossible Foods’ report also found that younger generations are more inclined to view climate change and biodiversity as priorities and are fighting to wake the world from its collective passivity and denial of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“Our latest findings correlate with our global mission to eliminate the need for animal products in our food system by 2035,” said Jessica Appelgren, Vice President of Communications at Impossible Foods. “With the help of Millennials and Gen Z consumers who are consuming plant-based meat more than any other generation, we see hope for a future planet where biodiversity can flourish and the Earth can begin to heal itself.”

The full report, which can be read in full here, demonstrates further reasoning for the latest surge in demand for plant-based products like Impossible Burger, which is now available in more than 9,000 restaurants across the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau.

