Kiewit : Employee Honored in Constructech’s 2018 Women in Construction

Suzanne Motica, director of product management in Kiewit’s Technology Group, was recognized as a leader in the construction industry as part of Constructech’s 2018 Women in Construction awards. The awards honor successful women in construction who are leading projects and driving technology for their companies.

Motica has been a major influence in Kiewit’s technology strategy and roadmap for new product development, along with enhancements to existing technology. She played a large role in the organization’s efforts to continuously improve technology, buying or building new solutions that help Kiewit deliver construction and engineering projects on time and on budget. Her 20 years of construction and engineering experience have allowed her to influence the technology strategy and drive solutions that will solve process gaps with technology.

Motica has led numerous Kiewit technology deployments. Most recently, she directed the deployment of InEight solutions, industry-leading construction project management software that spans the entire project life cycle. Motica maintains a customer-focused approach to delivering the technology by involving stakeholder groups on and off project jobsites in the product development process. Recently, she joined the InEight team where she leads the professional services team.

The 2018 Women in Construction award winners were honored at a reception that included a panel discussion about current challenges in the industry, featuring other top women in construction as the panelists.

