Kiewit : Employee Honored in Constructech’s 2018 Women in Construction

Suzanne Motica, director of product management in Kiewit’s Technology
Group, was recognized as a leader in the construction industry as part
of Constructech’s 2018 Women in Construction awards. The awards honor
successful women in construction who are leading projects and driving
technology for their companies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005452/en/
Suzanne Motica, director of product management in Kiewit's Technology Group (Photo: Kiewit)
Motica has been a major influence in Kiewit’s technology strategy and
roadmap for new product development, along with enhancements to existing
technology. She played a large role in the organization’s efforts to
continuously improve technology, buying or building new solutions that
help Kiewit deliver construction and engineering projects on time and on
budget. Her 20 years of construction and engineering experience have
allowed her to influence the technology strategy and drive solutions
that will solve process gaps with technology.
Motica has led numerous Kiewit technology deployments. Most recently,
she directed the deployment of InEight solutions, industry-leading
construction project management software that spans the entire project
life cycle. Motica maintains a customer-focused approach to delivering
the technology by involving stakeholder groups on and off project
jobsites in the product development process. Recently, she joined the
InEight team where she leads the professional services team.
The 2018 Women in Construction award winners were honored at a reception
that included a panel discussion about current challenges in the
industry, featuring other top women in construction as the panelists.
About Kiewit
Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and
most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its
roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates
through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada and
Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety
of markets including transportation; oil, gas and chemical; industrial;
power; building; water/wastewater; and mining. Kiewit had 2017 revenues
of $8.6 billion and employs 20,000 staff and craft employees.
About InEight
InEight combines proven technology with a
unified vision, delivering actionable insights and project certainty to
more than 25,000 customers and more than 750 companies. Built on a
history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight solutions
help companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all
aspects of capital and maintenance projects. With configurable,
integrated and field-tested solutions, InEight customers have the
visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project
completion.
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., InEight, an ISO 9001:2015-registered
company, is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit). For more
information, please visit ineight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005452/en/