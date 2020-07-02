Kill Cliff, the Clean Energy Drink Company, Makes Bold Moves to Capitalize on Record Setting Growth

ATLANTA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s leading clean energy drink company is leveraging explosive growth with new flavors and packaging to generate even more excitement for Kill Cliff ’s® flagship products. Ignite, loaded with 150mg of clean caffeine, is set to continue impressive expansion in nationwide distribution with new and improved flavor profiles and a cutting-edge can design. “We are thrilled traditional consumers are recognizing that synthetic ingredients and artificially high doses of caffeine create a toxic combination,” says Kill Cliff president John Timar. “Consumers want clean energy because living a healthy lifestyle is more important than ever. There’s a reason we are the number one selling CBD beverage and fastest-growing clean energy drink in the country. We are honored that Kill Cliff is playing a major part in revitalizing the health of Americans.”



Distributors across the country are lining up to participate in the brand’s meteoric rise. In the second quarter alone, Kill Cliff inked deals with prominent DSD (direct store delivery) players across the Southeast, Texas and surrounding states, in addition to Southern California. “Kill Cliff is a disruptive brand bringing healthy innovation to a large category of copycat products that are not very healthy for the consumer,” says Phil Meachem, President & COO of Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, a prominent Molson Coors distributor serving 6 southern states. “We are excited to partner with Kill Cliff not only because of their incredibly unique product portfolio but also because of their mission to give back to military veterans and their families.”

Founded and led by Navy SEALs, the DNA of Kill Cliff® has recently garnered the attention of influential celebrities and performance athletes alike. Multi-Emmy Award winning creator of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus, joined the brand earlier this year as Chief Marketing Officer. Furthermore, one of the largest professional mixed martial arts teams, Sanford MMA , adopted Kill Cliff® as its exclusive clean energy and CBD beverage partner. Sanford Health, the leading rural healthcare provider in the country, teamed up with legendary coaches Henry Hooft and Greg Jones to create an incredible program for aspiring fighters and to invest in the science of human performance. Sanford MMA is associated with a long list of legends and champs to include Robbie Lawler, Rashad Evans, Ryan Bader and Kamaru Usman.

“Kill Cliff is the clean energy drink company,” says John Brenkus, chief marketing officer at Kill Cliff. “There is simply nothing else in the market that’s clean, great tasting and mission driven. I am excited to bring this brand story to consumers across the country, and leverage my knowledge from nearly 2,000 episodes of Sport Science and Fight Science to help innovate superior products to fuel a healthier lifestyle. And, by the way, awesome new flavors deserve an awesome new can.”

Based on overwhelming response from fans, Kill Cliff redesigned all of their cans to reflect the striking and streamlined look of the Kill Cliff CBD line. The new packaging puts the Ignite formula name front and center and makes it easy to identify each flavor. With the launch also comes a line extension to include the new Smashing Citrus flavor. Later this summer, Kill Cliff will also introduce a new design for its original product Recover, best known as a “Kill Cliff,” to better reflect the broad consumer usage occasions. “Our customers drink Kill Cliff for a natural energy boost throughout the day,” says Timar. “You can crush it anytime. Many ditch their afternoon coffee for a Kill Cliff, and it is unbelievable to see the proliferation of mixology using these products.”

Go to killcliff.com today to enjoy clean energy with killer taste. New Ignite flavor, Smashing Citrus and the already awesome but now even more awesome flavors Cherry Lime Grenade, Fruit Punch Knockout, Legendary Lemon Berry and Tropicool Thunder will be available to purchase in their badass new cans at killcliff.com beginning Friday, July 3rd. Standby for many more updates soonishhhh. Drink Kill Cliff® for 100% more winning because flavor fortunes the bold.

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the SEAL community, KILL CLIFF ® is America’s leading clean energy drink company. KILL CLIFF products deliver clean fuel for the active lifestyle, providing energy, hydration and nutrients without all the junk so many beverages have today. Kill Cliff was voted one of the 250 most disruptive brands by IAB and is poised to make significant gains in the multi-billion dollar beverage market. Headquartered in Atlanta, the KILL CLIFF team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. KILL CLIFF honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation . Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram @killcliff .

