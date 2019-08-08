Log in
Kim Heng Offshore & Marine : Change Of Auditor

08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

KIM HENG OFFSHORE & MARINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast

08-Aug-2019 17:38:20

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Announcement Reference

SG190808OTHRF5FN

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

TAN KENG SIONG THOMAS

Designation

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & CEO

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8 August 2019, the shareholders of the Company had approved the appointment of Messrs Foo Kon Tan LLP as auditors of the Company in place of KPMG LLP, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Tay Sim Yee (tel : (65) 6232 3210 at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing

New

Auditor

Existing

New

KPMG LLP

Others

If Others (Please specify)

If Others (Please specify)

FOO KON TAN LLP

Partner

Existing

LEE CHIN SIANG, BARRY

New

KONG CHIH HSIANG RAYMOND

Disclaimer

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:08 UTC
