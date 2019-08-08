Kim Heng Offshore & Marine : Change Of Auditor

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::CHANGE OF AUDITOR

KIM HENG OFFSHORE & MARINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8 August 2019, the shareholders of the Company had approved the appointment of Messrs Foo Kon Tan LLP as auditors of the Company in place of KPMG LLP, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Tay Sim Yee (tel : (65) 6232 3210 at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Singapore

