Kim Heng Offshore & Marine : Successful Completion Of Marine Civil Engineering Contract Valued At Approximately S$3.5 Million From A Well-Established Customer

04/11/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Successful Completion Of Marine Civil Engineering Contract Valued At Approximately S$3.5 Million From A Well-Established Customer

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 11, 2019 17:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title MEDIA RELEASE - SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF MARINE CIVIL ENGINEERING CONTRACT AT APPROXIMATELY S$3.5M
Announcement Reference SG190411OTHRMP22
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Keng Siong Thomas
Designation Executive Chairman & CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 485,718 bytes)

Disclaimer

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 10:02:07 UTC
