Kim Jong Un Hopes for New Summit With Trump, but Issues Warning

By Andrew Jeong

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that his country remains focused on denuclearization and expressed a desire to hold another summit with President Trump, but threatened to go down a "new path" if the U.S. continued its sanctions and pressure campaign.

The televised remarks, made on Tuesday during Mr. Kim's annual New Year's address, appeared aimed at maintaining last year's mood of diplomacy with Washington. But the North Korean leader's rare public statements also underlined the country's refusal to take further steps toward nuclear disarmament until the U.S. eases economic sanctions that have limited Pyongyang's trade and economic growth.

Mr. Kim, dressed in a black suit and seated in a leather armchair, said the country's ambition is to create a peace regime following multilateral negotiations, a reference to formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War.

"But if the U.S. misjudges our patience," he said, "we have no choice but to protect our country's sovereignty and supreme interests and search for a new path to achieve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

Talks between North Korea and the U.S. have been at loggerheads since a June summit between Messrs. Trump and Kim, the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries. At the time, the two countries vowed to improve ties and work toward the "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." But since then, the pact has produced little concrete results.

In a roughly 30-minute speech, Mr. Kim expressed hopes to meet Mr. Trump again.

"I am willing to again sit with the president of the United States anytime," he said.

During last year's speech, Mr. Kim took a sharper tone with the U.S., saying "a nuclear button is always on the desk of my office." But he also extended an olive branch to South Korea ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics, held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kim voiced hopes to continue improving relations with South Korea and offered to "unconditionally" reopen an inter-Korean factory complex and a tourist attraction, two days after sending a conciliatory letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

But those inter-Korean projects would require approval from Washington or the United Nations Security Council.

In another section of his speech, the North Korean leader demanded Seoul refrain from holding further military exercises with the U.S. -- a request that appears aimed at driving a wedge between South Korea and the U.S. and undermining the two allies' military preparedness.

"As long as North and South have agreed to go on a path of peace and prosperity...combined military exercises with foreign forces must no longer be permitted," said Mr. Kim.

Washington and Seoul have suspended or scaled down annual military exercises as they engaged in diplomatic talks with North Korea throughout last year. But military analysts have warned that continued suspension of the exercises would hurt the two countries' ability to deter North Korean aggression.

North Korean state media said last month that it wouldn't give up its nuclear arsenal until the U.S. first removed its nuclear threat. Part of that demand could be a reduced U.S. military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

Write to Andrew Jeong at andrew.jeong@wsj.com