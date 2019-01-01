Kim Jong Un Mixes Defiance With Hope for New Summit With Trump -- 3rd Update

By Andrew Jeong and Timothy W. Martin

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country remains focused on denuclearization and expressed a desire to hold another summit with President Trump, but threatened to "explore a new path" if the U.S. continued its sanctions and pressure campaign.

The televised remarks, made on Tuesday during Mr. Kim's annual New Year's address, appeared aimed at maintaining last year's mood of diplomacy with Washington. But the North Korean leader's rare public statements also underlined the country's refusal to take further steps toward nuclear disarmament until the U.S. eases economic sanctions that have limited Pyongyang's trade and economic growth.

Mr. Kim, dressed in a black suit and seated in a leather armchair, said the country's ambition is to create a "peace mechanism" following multilateral negotiations, a reference to formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War.

"But if the U.S. misjudges our patience," he said, "we have no choice but to protect our country's sovereignty and supreme interests and explore a new path to achieve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

Former U.S. officials said Mr. Kim's speech had a noteworthy element: the promise that North Korea would no longer produce nuclear weapons.

Robert Carlin, a former U.S. intelligence official who have been involved in diplomatic efforts on North Korea, urged the Trump administration to explore this assurance, which goes beyond Pyongyang's decision to refrain from nuclear tests and missile launches.

But other experts said the gesture fell well short of the steps the administration has been demanding to roll back and ultimately eliminate North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Talks between North Korea and the U.S. have been at loggerheads since a June summit between Messrs. Trump and Kim, the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries. At the time, the two countries vowed to improve ties and work toward the "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." But since then, the pact has produced few concrete results.

North Korea says it has dismantled two testing facilities and has offered to shut a nuclear-enrichment site if the U.S. reciprocates with concessions. But U.S. officials are seeking more out of North Korea's denuclearization, such as random on-site inspections.

In a roughly 30-minute speech, Mr. Kim expressed hope of meeting Mr. Trump again.

"I am willing to again sit with the president of the United States anytime," he said.

During last year's speech, Mr. Kim took a sharper tone with the U.S., saying "a nuclear button is always on the desk of my office." Those comments had followed a year, 2017, in which Pyongyang launched 23 missiles -- including, for the first time, weapons North Korea claimed could hit the U.S. mainland.

Last year was a different story: The Kim regime didn't test-launch any missiles in 2018. Still, despite a lack of public provocation, North Korea has maintained or expanded missile-production facilities or operating bases, according to think-tank reports and satellite images.

"The nuclear program is exactly as it was one year ago when Kim Jong Un was credibly threatening to strike the U.S. mainland," said Van Jackson, a North Korea expert at New Zealand's Victoria University of Wellington, who worked at the Pentagon during the Obama administration.

Mr. Kim spoke little on Tuesday about the country's nuclear arsenal. Instead, he focused more on the loosening of economic sanctions, which have limited the country's access to the global financial system and interfered with his pledge to modernize the North Korean economy.

The U.S.-North Korea impasse stems from what comes first: Pyongyang wants economic-sanctions relief before taking further action, while Washington won't budge until North Korea has completely denuclearized.

A reason for the stalled progress between the two countries could be that North Korea may have interpreted the Singapore agreement differently than the U.S. did, expecting sanctions relief long before full disarmament, said Kim Chun-sig, a former vice minister of South Korea's Unification Ministry.

Mr. Kim's speech signaled a desire to keep negotiating, though analysts said if those talks broke down, North Korea could return to bold moves such as test-launching missiles.

"From their point of view, provocation is the only language Americans understand," said Go Myong-hyun, a North Korea research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kim offered to reopen an inter-Korean factory complex and a tourist attraction, two days after sending a conciliatory letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in. But those inter-Korean projects would require approval from Washington or the United Nations Security Council.

In another section of his speech, the North Korean leader demanded that Seoul refrain from holding further military exercises with the U.S. -- a request that appears aimed at driving a wedge between South Korea and the U.S. and undermining the two allies' military preparedness.

"As long as North and South have agreed to go on a path of peace and prosperity," Mr Kim said, "combined military exercises with foreign forces must no longer be permitted."

Washington and Seoul have suspended military exercises as they engaged in diplomatic talks with North Korea throughout 2018. But military analysts have warned that continued suspension of the exercises would hurt the allies' ability to deter North Korean aggression.

North Korean state media said in December that it wouldn't give up its nuclear arsenal until the U.S. removed its nuclear threat. Part of that demand could be a reduced U.S. military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

A spokesman for South Korea's presidential office said Mr. Kim's speech seemed to contain hope for improved inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korean relations. In a separate statement, Seoul's Unification Ministry said the South Korean government welcomes Mr. Kim's promise to completely denuclearize and his hope to improve inter-Korean relations.

The U.S. State Department declined to comment.

