Kim Jong Un Visits China on His Birthday -- Update

By Josh Chin in Beijing and Andrew Jeong in Seoul

BEIJING--North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in China, North Korea's main backer, as he sent mixed signals to the U.S. about his willingness to give up his nuclear weapons ahead of a possible second summit with President Trump.

Mr. Kim began his China visit on Monday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and plans to stay in the country through Thursday, official North Korean and Chinese news agencies reported early Tuesday. Mr. Kim traveled by train accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and senior officials, North Korean state media said.

His arrival in Beijing, which coincided with Mr. Kim's birthday on Tuesday, comes as Pyongyang expresses increasing frustration at the U.S. approach in stalled denuclearization talks. North Korea relies on its larger neighbor for economic and diplomatic support but resents China for trying to leverage that aid to control Pyongyang.

In recent weeks, Pyongyang has threatened to resume building up its nuclear forces if the U.S. doesn't ease sanctions--a step Washington has refused to take in the absence of concrete steps by North Korea to relinquish its arsenal. North Korea insists it has made significant concessions to improve relations, including dismantling some nuclear facilities, and says the U.S. needs to make the next move.

For Beijing, Mr. Kim's visit comes amid tussling between the U.S. and China. Beijing and Washington on Monday opened their first face-to-face, working-level negotiations in months over major trade frictions. Also Monday, the U.S. sent a guided-missile destroyer sailing past contested islands in the South China Sea that are controlled by China. The move drew a rebuke from Beijing.

Mr. Kim was likely to discuss economic development with Chinese leaders in addition to denuclearization, said Guo Rui, an expert in Korean Peninsula security issues at China's Jilin University. He noted that the North Korean leader had spoken at length about the economy in his New Year's speech.

"To visit China a week after his speech, it's a strong sign that he wants to push economic development," Mr. Guo said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the Chinese had been "very clear to us" that they regard the trade dispute and the North Korea nuclear question as separate issues.

"China has actually been a good partner in our effort to reduce the risk to the world from North Korea's nuclear capability. I expect they will continue to do so," he told CNBC.

As North Korea's neighbor and largest trading partner, China's enforcement of international restrictions on trade with Pyongyang is seen as crucial to maintaining pressure on the regime. Mr. Kim, the North's third-generation leader, has expressed a desire to improve his country's battered economy--a goal that appears implausible while sanctions remain in place.

Mr. Kim and President Trump agreed to resolve the question of North Korea's nuclear weapons at a meeting in Singapore in June, but no discernible progress has been made since then, highlighting the lack of specific steps in their agreement. Still, both leaders have held out the prospect of a second summit this year, with Mr. Trump saying in a tweet earlier this month that he was eager for another meeting.

Mr. Kim's visit to China signals that a U.S.-North Korea summit in February is now more likely, said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior research fellow at the Sejong Institute, a private think tank in Seoul, noting that the North Korean leader had visited Beijing shortly before his April 2018 summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and again before his June summit with President Trump.

Mr. Kim is seeking to coordinate his nuclear policy with Mr. Xi, he added, pointing out that top North Korean national security officials appeared to be accompanying the dictator. North Korea's nuclear envoy, Kim Yong Chol, and the country's foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, were members of the delegation, according to North Korean state media.

"I anticipate Chairman Kim to ask for food aid and economic support while discussing the problem of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula with [President] Xi," Mr. Cheong added.

On Jan. 1, Mr. Kim said North Korea was refraining from producing nuclear weapons, a surprising statement that some analysts interpreted as an olive branch to the U.S. Mr. Kim also said North Korea would find a "new path" to defend its sovereignty if the U.S. didn't lift sanctions.

The China trip is Mr. Kim's fourth in a year. His visits last year came at critical points in Mr. Kim's diplomatic maneuverings with the U.S. and South Korea.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it hopes the meeting between Messrs. Kim and Xi contributes to complete denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace on the peninsula.

A post on Bull Piano, a popular social-media account run by a top editor at China's Xinhua News Agency, said it was rare for a foreign leader to visit China so often.

"Coming to China for a heart-to-heart ahead of a momentous change signals the complexity of the situation and the ability of the millennial to seize the moment," read the post, alluding to Mr. Kim's youth.

Dasl Yoon in Seoul and Lekai Liu in Beijing contributed to this article.

