Kimball Electronics : Nexteer Recognizes Kimball Electronics with Two Prestigious Awards

Recently, Kimball Electronics was presented with two significant awards from Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control. Kimball Electronics was recognized for Superior Customer Service and Perfect Quality.

SUPERIOR CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Superior Customer Service Award recognized Kimball Electronics for the service, cooperation and support provided to Nexteer on a global basis. Five Kimball Electronics manufacturing facilities are suppliers to Nexteer.

'Congratulations to the entire KEI global team supporting Nexteer. It is truly a team effort,' stated Mark Yaquinto, Kimball Electronics Business Manager for Nexteer.

The Jasper facility was especially noted as providing outstanding product development support.

During the awards presentation, a slide was shared featuring comments made by the Nexteer team that works with the Kimball Electronics teams daily. Some of their comments about Kimball Electronics included:

'Excellent leadership. Open to new challenges.'

'Responsive supplier with customer-oriented attitude.'

'Proactively working with Nexteer to find solutions to difficult issues.'

'Critical thinking at difficult times. Diligently assures to provide a quality product.'

'Kimball's team is always willing to take on the tough conversations and tackle issues head on. Focus on details makes them a pleasure to work with.'

Mark Yaquinto continued by remarking, 'I can't think of better recognition than to hear these type of comments from one of our key customers.'

NEXTEER PERFECT QUALITY 2018

Nexteer also honored the Kimball Electronics - Mexico (KEMX) facility for providing perfect quality for one year. In the past year, KEMX has shipped hundreds of thousands of units with ZERO complaints from Nexteer.

Says Mark Yaquinto, 'I know we all understand the importance of achieving this award considering the complex products manufactured for Nexteer. Congratulations to the entire Nexteer team at KEMX for this award!'

'THE KIMBALL WAY'

In an email to the Kimball Electronics Leadership team and to the teams supporting Nexteer, Kimball Electronics CEO, Don Charron, shared the following congratulatory remarks:

'Another proud day for Kimball Electronics. Mark Yaquinto and I were called to the stage today to receive a service excellence award for Kimball Electronics worldwide, and KEMX was recognized (separately) for perfect quality. I just want to say thank you to all of you for your hard work and dedication. You all make a difference and that is why we were recognized tonight. I feel so fortunate to be a part of such a great team!'

ABOUT NEXTEER

Nexteer Automotive - A Leader in Intuitive Motion Control - is a multi-billion-dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns and driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company's global workforce of over 13,500 serves more than 50 customers in every major region of the world. The company has 24 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe and Asia. Nexteer Automotive's customers include BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Group, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com