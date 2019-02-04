Kimball Electronics Receives Awards for Service Excellence in Five Categories

Feb 04, 2019

Last week, CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY announced the winners of its 2019 Service Excellence Awards (SEAs) for electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers. CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY recognized companies that received the highest customer service ratings, as judged by their own customers, during a ceremony at IPC Apex Expo in San Diego. Customers of SEA participants rated each company on a scale of 1 (poor) to 7 (best in class) in five service categories

'This is the only recognition program in the industry where participants are judged solely by their own customers,' said CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY editor in chief Mike Buetow, in presenting the awards.

CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY also announced proceeds from the entry fees would fund $4,000 in donations to various student scholarships.

The EMS companies with the highest scores in each of five individual service categories received awards:

Dependability/Timely Delivery

Technology

Responsiveness

Manufacturing Quality

Value

For EMS firms with revenue over $500 million, Kimball Electronics received top accolades in all five categories.

'We are honored that our customers recognize how our Kimball team members are living our values by consistently serving our customers. Our commitment to service excellence has helped us build valued, lasting relationships with our customers. Thank you to our customers who continue to place their trust in us and congratulations to all of our Kimball Electronics team members around the world who bring their best every day for our customers,' stated Kathy Thomson, Kimball Electronics Vice President of Global Business Development and Design Services.

This is the 27th year CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY has sponsored the awards program and the sixth consecutive year that Kimball Electronics has won either the Highest Overall Award or one or more Highest in Category Awards for Service Excellence.

Read the full press release from CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY here: https://circuitsassembly.com/ca/editorial/menu-news/30753-circuits-assembly-announces-2019-service-excellence-award-winners.html