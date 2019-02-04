Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kimball Electronics : Receives Awards for Service Excellence in Five Categories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 07:14pm EST

Kimball Electronics Receives Awards for Service Excellence in Five Categories
Feb 04, 2019

Last week, CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY announced the winners of its 2019 Service Excellence Awards (SEAs) for electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers. CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY recognized companies that received the highest customer service ratings, as judged by their own customers, during a ceremony at IPC Apex Expo in San Diego. Customers of SEA participants rated each company on a scale of 1 (poor) to 7 (best in class) in five service categories

'This is the only recognition program in the industry where participants are judged solely by their own customers,' said CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY editor in chief Mike Buetow, in presenting the awards.

CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY also announced proceeds from the entry fees would fund $4,000 in donations to various student scholarships.

The EMS companies with the highest scores in each of five individual service categories received awards:

Dependability/Timely Delivery

Technology

Responsiveness

Manufacturing Quality

Value

For EMS firms with revenue over $500 million, Kimball Electronics received top accolades in all five categories.

'We are honored that our customers recognize how our Kimball team members are living our values by consistently serving our customers. Our commitment to service excellence has helped us build valued, lasting relationships with our customers. Thank you to our customers who continue to place their trust in us and congratulations to all of our Kimball Electronics team members around the world who bring their best every day for our customers,' stated Kathy Thomson, Kimball Electronics Vice President of Global Business Development and Design Services.

This is the 27th year CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY has sponsored the awards program and the sixth consecutive year that Kimball Electronics has won either the Highest Overall Award or one or more Highest in Category Awards for Service Excellence.

Read the full press release from CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY here: https://circuitsassembly.com/ca/editorial/menu-news/30753-circuits-assembly-announces-2019-service-excellence-award-winners.html

Disclaimer

Kimball Electronics Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:22pArsenal Energy Holdings LLC Announces Commencement Of A Fully Solicited And Voted On Pre-Packaged Chapter 11 Case
PR
07:20pK12 : MEVA Student Gives Back While Meeting People From Around the World
PU
07:20pECOLAB : Announces Plan to Spin off Its Upstream Energy Business as an Independent Public Company; Expects Fourth Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $1.48, with Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.54; Forecasts 10%-14% Full Year 2019 Adjusted EPS Growth
PU
07:20pBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:20pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:20pINCYTE : Summary ToggleLilly Announces Top-Line Phase 3 Results for Baricitinib in Patients with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis
PU
07:20pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Bath Iron Works Awarded $719 Million for Planning Yard Services for DDG 51-class ships
PU
07:20pMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Primary Health Properties plc
PU
07:20pMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Taptica International Ltd
PU
07:20pABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST : Invest Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : T-Mobile pledges three-year price clampdown if merger is approved
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : New York State Senator Who Opposes Amazon Deal Nominated to Board With Sway Over Pro..
3US BANCORP : US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
4IBFD Tax Research Platform Completely Revised
5POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.