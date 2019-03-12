Kimball Electronics : What is Factory 4.0?

In the dynamic and evolving Industrial end market, we collaborate with our customers to help mold the rapidly changing landscape of products that support smart cities, energy efficiency, transactional efficiency, motor controls, and interoperability of industrial devices. Our commitment to exceeding customer expectations of early stage involvement and our experience producing high reliability assemblies is what separates Kimball Electronics from its competition.

More than ever, our industrial customers have the potential to integrate data collection, data analysis, and machine learning into their operations and become more competitive by gaining predictive insights.

Interoperability of industrial devices, that's factory 4.0!

We are eager to help our customers manufacture the next generation of industrial products.

Learn more about our insights on emerging trends in factory 4.0 and industrial manufacturing at the link below: