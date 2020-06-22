Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kimberly-Clark Professional :'s Stephen Becker Named CABA Chairman of the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 08:43am EDT

ROSWELL, Ga., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Professional and the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) are pleased to announce Stephen Becker as the CABA Chairman of the Board. Mr. Becker, Associate Director of Platform Commercialization at Kimberly-Clark Professional, succeeds Honeywell's Debra Becker (no relation), the CABA Board Chairwoman since 2017. CABA is an international nonprofit industry association dedicated to the advancement of connected home and intelligent building technologies.

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses around the world to create safe, hygienic, and more productive workplaces. At Kimberly-Clark Professional, Mr. Becker is responsible for launching new platform innovations and solutions focused on smart washroom systems and intelligent building systems. He has more than 20 years of experience developing and commercializing innovative solutions across a wide range of industries – from automotive, currency classification, and vending system management, to IoT systems, and various other network solutions. In his current role, Mr. Becker uses his systems engineering and business acumen to drive platform technology solutions across multiple product segments and product lines.

"I'm excited to represent CABA and Kimberly-Clark Professional as the intelligent building industry works to provide safer, more hygienic and smarter workplaces," said Mr. Becker. 

Prior to his new role, Mr. Becker served as Vice-Chair on the CABA Executive Committee for several years. He has also been engaged on many CABA Landmark Research Steering Committees and on the CABA Intelligent Buildings Council. Finally, Mr. Becker has also Chaired one of the CABA Marcomm Planning Working Groups.  "I am delighted to welcome Stephen as the new CABA Board Chairman," said Ron Zimmer, CABA President & CEO. "His strong industry experience and business acumen, which have served CABA so well during his time as member of the Executive Committee, will ensure continued dedicated leadership of CABA."

Ron Zimmer recognized Debra Becker her exceptional support for CABA over many years. "Beginning with her leadership of the CABA Intelligent Buildings Council (IBC) and then as CABA Board Chairwoman, CABA is stronger today from Ms. Becker's leadership."

About CABA
CABA is an international not-for-profit industry association dedicated to the advancement of connected home and intelligent building technologies. The organization is supported by an international membership of over 380 organizations involved in the design, manufacture, installation and retailing of products relating to integrated home and building technology. Public organizations, including utilities and government organizations are also members. CABA's mandate includes providing its members with networking and market research opportunities. CABA also encourages the development of industry standards and protocols and leads cross-industry initiatives. More information is available at CABA.org.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional
Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/350484/KCP_logo.jpg

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-professionals-stephen-becker-named-caba-chairman-of-the-board-301081008.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Professional


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aBanco Topázio Partners With Chainalysis To Provide Banking Services to Cryptocurrency Businesses
PR
09:01aHISCOX : US Businesses Strengthen Their Cyber Defenses, but Blind Spots Remain, Reveals Annual Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report
PR
09:01aSOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY : Ranks No. 1 Real Estate Brand by Individual Sales Volume in REAL Trends "The Thousand" Rankings
PR
09:01aSS&C : Technologies Powers Mid Atlantic Capital's FINRA CAT Reporting
PR
09:01aMY SIZE : Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent on Expanding Protection Around Its Smart Mobile Measurement Technology
PR
09:01aMONEY UNDER 30 : Survey Reveals That 65% of Millennials Say COVID-19 Had a Positive Effect on Their Finances
PR
09:01aSony Imaging Products & Solutions Professional Division Taps Rich Ventura To Lead B2B Strategy
PR
09:01aBLACK KNIGHT : Mortgage Delinquencies Increase Another 20% in May to Hit Highest Level Since 2011, But June Payment Data Suggests Rise May Be Cresting
PR
09:01aAMTRAK Covid-19 Practices Puts Passengers and Workers at Risk
PR
09:01aNUPROBE : and Weigao Group Form Strategic Collaboration to Develop Liquid Biopsy Panel
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group