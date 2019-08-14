Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kimberly Hammonds Joins Segment's Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 11:00am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment, the customer data infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Hammonds to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Hammonds joins with more than 25 years of experience leading the technology strategy of some of the world’s largest companies, recently as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Management Board for Deutsche Bank, Global Chief Information Officer and Global Co-Head of Technology and Operations at Deutsche Bank, and Chief Information Officer for the Boeing Company.

In today’s digital age, businesses are expected to consistently understand who their customers are. However, in a multi-channel world, this can be impossible without the right data infrastructure in place. Segment’s Customer Data Infrastructure (CDI) is designed to solve this problem, enabling enterprises to harness their first-party data so that they can put their customers at the center of everything they do, while also respecting their privacy and preferences.

“The pressure to deliver relevant, contextualized customer experiences shows no sign of easing,” said Hammonds. “Segment’s technology taps into an urgent need within enterprises to adapt to the new era of privacy, personalization, and the multi-channel experience. With an outstanding leadership team behind it, the company has tremendous potential.”

The announcement comes at a time of rapid growth and expansion for Segment. This past April, the company announced that it had raised $175m in a Series D round led by Accel, GV and Meritech Capital, bringing its total funds raised to over $280m. Segment now has over 440 employees with offices across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Peter Reinhardt, co-founder and CEO of Segment, said: “Kim has built an impressive career leading IT and operations at some of the world’s biggest companies. We’re thrilled to have her on the board. Her guidance will be invaluable as Segment continues to make its name as the data foundation for every enterprise.”

Hammonds has a significant amount of experience as a board member at some of the world’s fastest growing companies, sitting on the boards of Box, Cloudera, Cumulus Networks, Red Hat, Tenable, and Zoom. She is also a member of the Society of Women Engineers and the Founder and President of The Zoe Foundation, which provides art programs for cancer patients.

About Segment
Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 250 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, thousands of companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit and Meredith. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
press@segment.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aTATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 78,600 in July 2019 Press kit
AQ
11:21aALSTOM : hits a century with the 100th 'Make-in-India' Metro Trainset rolling out of its Sricity facility
AQ
11:20aNEWSALERT : Trudeau breached Conflict of Interest Act, says ethics commissioner
AQ
11:18aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Sport Direct says happy with latest accounts after auditor quits
RE
11:17aFORD MOTOR : extends warranty on certain Focus, Fiesta models
RE
11:17aLUK HING ENTERTAINMENT : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO (I) ISSUANCE OF 2ND TRANCHE CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTES; (II) ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN ZHUHAI JV COMPANY; AND (III) INVESTMENT IN GUANGZHOU JV COMPANY (in PDF)
PU
11:17aLOWE : Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
PU
11:17aGENERATION ALPHA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:17aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : ® Ambassador Launches Extensions Program for When Life's Adventures Call
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
3Oil prices fall on weak global economic data
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..
5APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group