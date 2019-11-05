Kimberly Stewart Appointed Head of Investor Relations of Elior Group

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces the appointment of Kimberly Stewart as Elior Group’s Head of Investor Relations. She reports to Esther Gaide, Chief Financial Officer of Elior Group.

Kimberly Stewart has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial markets. She is a former sell-side analyst starting in New York at PaineWebber followed by Crédit Suisse, then joined their Pan-European equity research team in London, followed by Cheuvreux in London and Paris.

She joined Faurecia in 2005 as Head of Investor Relations and Sustainable Development, followed by implementing a highly rated Investor relations team at Technip, succeeded by Solvay and Renault.

Kimberly Stewart holds a Master of Arts from the University of Reading, England, Department of Economics, in International Business and a Bachelor of Arts from The Evergreen State College, Olympia, Washington, USA.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005807/en/