Kimberly Sutherland Named VP of Operations for RealManage Illinois

Elgin, Illinois, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the promotion of Kimberly Sutherland, PCAM®, to Vice President of Operations for its Illinois market.









Kimberly Sutherland joined the RealManage family in June of 2017 through an acquisition of Rowell, Inc. She embodied the leadership abilities that quickly earned her the title of Director of Community Association Management. Barely a year later, Kimberly was promoted yet again to Vice President of Operations over RealManage Illinois.



“Having a passion for continuous improvement,” states Kimberly Sutherland, “I am excited to use my experience to promote process development, establish best practices, and I am dedicated to the strong development of our Illinois team to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional customer service to our clients.”



While serving on her own association board of directors, the opportunity presented itself for Kimberly to join Rowell (now RealManage) as an on-site community manager. Since 2008, Kimberly has not looked back as she enjoys educating board members and assisting them in making decisions for the betterment of their communities. Kimberly enjoys watching communities transform through large-scale projects and takes pride in knowing she helped in guiding them through the process. Being well-prepared is within her nature as she makes sure her boards have relevant information promptly so that they can make well-informed decisions.



Kimberly is also a holder of the coveted Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation through the Community Association Institute. She is the 3,000th Community Manager to have received this designation. In 2014 Kimberly received the CAI – Illinois Rising Star Award, in 2018 she was awarded the Olympus Award from the local chapter and is currently the Co-Chair of the CAI Golf Committee.



Daneen Reinke, Division President, states, “With our growth in the Illinois market over the past two years, it quickly became apparent for the need to add additional talented leadership to ensure we continue to deliver the best management services our communities deserve. Kimberly’s attention to detail, ability to problem solve, thorough communication with our clients and team members, have made her hands down the perfect fit for the Vice President of Operations position. Her proactive management is creating a culture within our family that is key to the success of our communities. We could not have been more fortunate in acquiring a company that had Kimberly as a hidden gem and we are honored to have her as a leader within our RealManage family.”



About RealManage



The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management and manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities.



Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.



Amanda Causey RealManage 866-403-1588 info@realmanage.com