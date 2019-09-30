Kimberly Williams-Paisley And Storme Warren Of SiriusXM's "The Highway" Host "Dance Party To End ALZ" To Benefit The Alzheimer's Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, September 29, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Storme Warren hosted the third annual Dance Party to End ALZ at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon. The star-studded event raised nearly $350,000 for research programs funded by the Alzheimer's Association.

Top artists took to the stage with their favorite hits from the '80s while decked out in iconic fashion as a nod to the decade. Accompanied by Wildhorse Saloon's Matte Gray Band, performances included:

REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato performed their hit anthems "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Keep On Loving You," "Take It On The Run," and "Roll With The Changes,"

performed their hit anthems and Brad Paisley's renditions of "Dixieland Delight" and "Guitars, Cadillacs,"

renditions of and Sheryl Crow's spin on favorite "Walking on Sunshine,"

spin on favorite Shenandoah with three of their classics " Two Dozen Roses," "I Got You" and "Sunday in the South,"

with three of their classics " Chris Daughtry's electric version of "Rebel Yell,"

electric version of Ashley Campbell channeled Dolly Parton for "9 to 5,"

channeled for Charles Esten's energetic adaptation of "What I Like About You,"

energetic adaptation of Hunter Hayes' bringing the crowd to their feet with "Footloose,"

bringing the crowd to their feet with Tegan Marie reinventing "Pink Houses,"

reinventing Jamie O'Neal's powerhouse rendition of "Sweet Child O' Mine,"

powerhouse rendition of Emily West with the Whiskey Wolve s of the West's with the '80s classic "Total Eclipse of the Heart,"

with the '80s classic A group finale of "Two Tickets to Paradise."

"Once again, the Nashville community has rallied to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association to fight a disease that has touched so many families, including my own," said event founder Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "The energy in the room was absolutely electric, and I am so grateful to the incredible performers and fans who danced and sang their hearts out. Together we raised almost $350,000 for Alzheimer's Association's research programs that will get us one step closer to ending this devastating disease."

Amid the lively '80s atmosphere, actress Bonnie Hunt joined Williams-Paisley on stage to encourage the crowd to support the cause, and shared her own experience as a nurse caring for a couple facing Alzheimer's disease.

The evening also featured a silent auction with exclusive experience packages including a LA Dodgers MVP experience for opening day, four tickets and a meet and greet at a Brad Paisley 2020 World Tour concert, a beekeeping experience by Williams Honey Farm, a Bourbon Country private dinner package at Angels Envy, a local Nashville health and wellness package, concert tickets and signed swag for two from Lindsay Ell, an exotic weekend getaway to Turks & Caicos, a VIP package to Dollywood and a weekend stay at the new Margaritaville hotel in Downtown Nashville.

Generous sponsors included Boot Barn, Tracie & Scott Hamilton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley & Brad Paisley, Hendrick Family Foundation, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., SiriusXM, the AMG, Betsy & Dave Goltermann, Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, CareThrough, ESa, Jeanne & John Esler, David & Lisa Minnigan, Sony Music, Williams Honey Farm, Academy of Country Music, Miles & Vanessa Adcox, Dr. Stephaine J. Buffaloe, Creative Artists Agency, Fender Musical Instruments, Sandy & Doug Paisley, Parnassus Books, Lillie Pawluk, Pierson Computing, Regifted Grace Ministry & Cheryl Crofoot Knapp, The Roskamp Institute, Alzheimer's Association Governing Board of Directors, Autobahn South Inc., Sleep Number Corporation, Melissa & Jay Wellons, Windows USA / Window Mart, WME.

All proceeds from the Nashville Dance Party to End ALZ support Alzheimer's Association research programs.

PHOTOS:

https://assignments.gettyimages.com/v2/share/25071d76-03fe-4f4c-a548-8cc4ac2441f8?page=1&order=desc

About the Alzheimer's Association ®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-williams-paisley-and-storme-warren-of-siriusxms-the-highway-host-dance-party-to-end-alz-to-benefit-the-alzheimers-association-300927948.html

