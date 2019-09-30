Log in
Kimberly Williams-Paisley And Storme Warren Of SiriusXM's "The Highway" Host "Dance Party To End ALZ" To Benefit The Alzheimer's Association

09/30/2019 | 03:04pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, September 29, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Storme Warren hosted the third annual Dance Party to End ALZ at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon. The star-studded event raised nearly $350,000 for research programs funded by the Alzheimer's Association.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Bonnie Hunt and Sheryl Crow attend Nashville's 80's dance party to end ALZ benefitting the Alzheimer's Association on September 29, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association)

Top artists took to the stage with their favorite hits from the '80s while decked out in iconic fashion as a nod to the decade. Accompanied by Wildhorse Saloon's Matte Gray Band, performances included:

  • REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato performed their hit anthems "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Keep On Loving You," "Take It On The Run," and "Roll With The Changes,"
  • Brad Paisley's renditions of "Dixieland Delight" and "Guitars, Cadillacs,"
  • Sheryl Crow's spin on favorite "Walking on Sunshine,"
  • Shenandoah with three of their classics "Two Dozen Roses," "I Got You" and "Sunday in the South,"
  • Chris Daughtry's electric version of "Rebel Yell,"
  • Ashley Campbell channeled Dolly Parton for "9 to 5,"
  • Charles Esten's energetic adaptation of "What I Like About You,"
  • Hunter Hayes' bringing the crowd to their feet with "Footloose,"
  • Tegan Marie reinventing "Pink Houses,"
  • Jamie O'Neal's powerhouse rendition of "Sweet Child O' Mine,"
  • Emily West with the Whiskey Wolves of the West's with the '80s classic "Total Eclipse of the Heart,"
  • A group finale of "Two Tickets to Paradise."

"Once again, the Nashville community has rallied to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association to fight a disease that has touched so many families, including my own," said event founder Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "The energy in the room was absolutely electric, and I am so grateful to the incredible performers and fans who danced and sang their hearts out. Together we raised almost $350,000 for Alzheimer's Association's research programs that will get us one step closer to ending this devastating disease."

Amid the lively '80s atmosphere, actress Bonnie Hunt joined Williams-Paisley on stage to encourage the crowd to support the cause, and shared her own experience as a nurse caring for a couple facing Alzheimer's disease. 

The evening also featured a silent auction with exclusive experience packages including a LA Dodgers MVP experience for opening day, four tickets and a meet and greet at a Brad Paisley 2020 World Tour concert, a beekeeping experience by Williams Honey Farm, a Bourbon Country private dinner package at Angels Envy, a local Nashville health and wellness package, concert tickets and signed swag for two from Lindsay Ell, an exotic weekend getaway to Turks & Caicos, a VIP package to Dollywood and a weekend stay at the new Margaritaville hotel in Downtown Nashville.

Generous sponsors included Boot Barn, Tracie & Scott Hamilton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley & Brad Paisley, Hendrick Family Foundation, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., SiriusXM, the AMG, Betsy & Dave Goltermann, Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, CareThrough, ESa, Jeanne & John Esler, David & Lisa Minnigan, Sony Music, Williams Honey Farm, Academy of Country Music, Miles & Vanessa Adcox, Dr. Stephaine J. Buffaloe, Creative Artists Agency, Fender Musical Instruments, Sandy & Doug Paisley, Parnassus Books, Lillie Pawluk, Pierson Computing, Regifted Grace Ministry & Cheryl Crofoot Knapp, The Roskamp Institute, Alzheimer's Association Governing Board of Directors, Autobahn South Inc., Sleep Number Corporation, Melissa & Jay Wellons, Windows USA / Window Mart, WME.

All proceeds from the Nashville Dance Party to End ALZ support Alzheimer's Association research programs. 

PHOTOS:  
https://assignments.gettyimages.com/v2/share/25071d76-03fe-4f4c-a548-8cc4ac2441f8?page=1&order=desc

About the Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer's Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Association)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-williams-paisley-and-storme-warren-of-siriusxms-the-highway-host-dance-party-to-end-alz-to-benefit-the-alzheimers-association-300927948.html

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
