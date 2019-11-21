Log in
Kimou Environmental : Change of principal place of business in Hong Kong

0
11/21/2019 | 07:27pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited

金 茂 環 保 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6805)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Kimou Environmental Holding Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong will be changed to 40th Floor, Sunlight Tower, No. 248 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 25 November 2019.

By order of the Board

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited

Zhang Lianghong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Lianghong (Chairman), Mr. Zhu Heping (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lee Yuk Kong and Mr. Huang Shaobo as executive Directors, and Mr. Li Xiaoyan, Mr. Li Yinquan and Mr. Kan Chung Nin, Tony SBS, JP as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Kimou Environmental Holding Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 00:26:03 UTC
