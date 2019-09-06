Kimou Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for month ended 31 August 2019

APPENDIX 8A
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
Name of Issuer
|
Kimou Environmental Holding Limited
Date Submitted
|
6 September 2019
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
6805
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(HK$)
Authorised share capital
(HK$)
(HK$)
Opening balance upon listing on 16/07/2019 (see Remark)
1,680,000,000
0.1
168,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
1,680,000,000
0.1
168,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of preference shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other classes of shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):
168,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of shares
(1)
(2)
Opening balance upon listing on 16/07/2019 (see Remark)
1,120,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Nil
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
1,120,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date
(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the month
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share
Option
Scheme
adopted on
18 June 2019
Ordinaryshares
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
(Note 1)
|
2. N/A
|
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
|
|
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of nominal value
Nominal value at close of preceding month
Exercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
( / / )
|
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
|
3. N/A
( / / )
|
4. N/A
( / / )
|
|
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
2. N/A
|
|
3. N/A
|
|
4. N/A
|
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1.
N/A
|
shares (Note 1)
2.
N/A
|
shares (Note 1)
3.
N/A
|
shares (Note 1)
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
Type of Issue
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1. Rights issue
At price :
State currency
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
2. Open offer
At price :
State currency
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
3. Placing
At price :
State currency
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
4. Bonus issue
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
5. Scrip dividend
At price :
State currency
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
6. Repurchase of shares
Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
7. Redemption of shares
Class of shares redeemed(Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
8. Consideration issue
At price :
State currency
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
9. Capital reorganisation
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
10. Other (Please specify)
At price :
State currency
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
( / / )
N/A
|
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
|
|
|
|
IV. Confirmations
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)
Nil
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; (ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; (iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled; (iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3); (v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; (vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; (vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and (viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
The shares of Kimou Environmental Holding Limited (the "Company") were newly listed on the Main
Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 16 July 2019, details of which could be
referred to the prospectus of the Company dated 29 June 2019 and the Company's
announcement of offer price and allotment results published on 15 July 2019.
Submitted by: Chan Lai Fan
Title: Company Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
3. "Identical" means in this context:
Ÿ the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up; Ÿ they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and Ÿ they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
4. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
