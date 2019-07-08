Kin Mining NL : Bruno Lewis Mineral Resource Update

ASX Code: KIN

9th July 2019

Bruno‐Lewis Mineral Resource Update

Updated CGP Mineral Resource to underpin upcoming Ore Reserve and PFS results

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate completed for the key Bruno‐Lewis deposit at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP).

Bruno‐Lewis Mineral Resource Estimate now 7.7 million tonnes at a grade of 1.05 g/t Au for 259,000 ounces.

CGP Mineral Resource Estimate now 18.2 million tonnes at a grade of 1.44 g/t Au for 841,000 ounces.

Increase in total tonnage, grade and contained ounces from March 2019 estimate.

Additional data inputs have resulted in a significant improvement in the robustness and quality of the Mineral Resource Estimate.

The CGP MRE provides a solid foundation for an updated CGP Ore Reserve estimate, ahead of the Pre‐Feasibility Study expected to be released in late July.

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is pleased to provide the following update of the Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) based on an update of the Bruno‐Lewis geological model (Figure 1). Bruno‐Lewis is a key deposit within the CGP and is targeted to be a key provider of baseload feed for the proposed processing plant, located 1km east of Bruno‐Lewis.

Kin has completed a revised geological model and Mineral Resource Estimate based on the results of five diamond drill holes completed in March 2019 which were not incorporated in the previous estimate and re‐interpretation of the extent of supergene mineralisation in the central part of the Bruno‐Lewis deposit.

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bruno‐Lewis totals 7.7 million tonnes at 1.05g/t Au for 259,000 ounces (Table 1). This increases the total Mineral Resource Estimate for the CGP to

18.2 million tonnes at 1.44 g/t Au for 841,000 ounces (Refer Table 1 for a detailed breakdown of the Bruno‐Lewis and CGP Mineral Resource Estimate by deposit and classification).

Commenting on the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bruno‐Lewis, Kin Managing Director Andrew Munckton said:

"This update to the Bruno‐Lewis model and the Mineral Resource Estimate is a further important step towards updating the Ore Reserve and Pre‐Feasibility Study for the CGP which we expect to be complete this month.

"Our geological team has developed an excellent understanding of the mineralisation at the CGP through drilling programs and geological modelling completed over the last 12 months which will support future exploration activities throughout our dominant landholding in the Cardinia and Mertondale areas."