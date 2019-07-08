Kin Mining NL : Bruno Lewis Mineral Resource Update

Management
9th July 2019
Bruno‐Lewis Mineral Resource Update
Updated CGP Mineral Resource to underpin upcoming Ore Reserve and PFS results
-
Updated Mineral Resource Estimate completed for the key Bruno‐Lewis deposit at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP).
-
Bruno‐Lewis Mineral Resource Estimate now 7.7 million tonnes at a grade of 1.05 g/t Au for 259,000 ounces.
-
CGP Mineral Resource Estimate now 18.2 million tonnes at a grade of 1.44 g/t Au for 841,000 ounces.
-
Increase in total tonnage, grade and contained ounces from March 2019 estimate.
-
Additional data inputs have resulted in a significant improvement in the robustness and quality of the Mineral Resource Estimate.
-
The CGP MRE provides a solid foundation for an updated CGP Ore Reserve estimate, ahead of the Pre‐Feasibility Study expected to be released in late July.
Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is pleased to provide the following update of the Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) based on an update of the Bruno‐Lewis geological model (Figure 1). Bruno‐Lewis is a key deposit within the CGP and is targeted to be a key provider of baseload feed for the proposed processing plant, located 1km east of Bruno‐Lewis.
Kin has completed a revised geological model and Mineral Resource Estimate based on the results of five diamond drill holes completed in March 2019 which were not incorporated in the previous estimate and re‐interpretation of the extent of supergene mineralisation in the central part of the Bruno‐Lewis deposit.
The updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bruno‐Lewis totals 7.7 million tonnes at 1.05g/t Au for 259,000 ounces (Table 1). This increases the total Mineral Resource Estimate for the CGP to
18.2 million tonnes at 1.44 g/t Au for 841,000 ounces (Refer Table 1 for a detailed breakdown of the Bruno‐Lewis and CGP Mineral Resource Estimate by deposit and classification).
Commenting on the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bruno‐Lewis, Kin Managing Director Andrew Munckton said:
"This update to the Bruno‐Lewis model and the Mineral Resource Estimate is a further important step towards updating the Ore Reserve and Pre‐Feasibility Study for the CGP which we expect to be complete this month.
"Our geological team has developed an excellent understanding of the mineralisation at the CGP through drilling programs and geological modelling completed over the last 12 months which will support future exploration activities throughout our dominant landholding in the Cardinia and Mertondale areas."
Figure 1. Project map of the Cardinia Gold Project, showing major prospects and current tenure
Table 1. Mineral Resource Table June 2019
Mineral Resources estimated by Jamie Logan of Kin Mining NL, and reported in accordance with JORC 2012 using a 0.5g/t Au cut‐off within Entech A$2,000 optimisation shells.
-
Mineral Resources estimated by Carras Mining Pty Ltd in 2017, and reported in accordance with JORC 2012 using a 0.5g/t Au cut‐off within Entech A$2,000 optimisation shells.
-
Mineral Resources estimated by McDonald Speijers in 2009, audited by Carras Mining Pty Ltd in 2017 and reported in accordance with JORC 2012 using a 0.5g/t Au cut‐off within Entech A$2,200 optimisation shells.
Totals may not tally due to rounding
Bruno‐Lewis
The previous Bruno‐Lewis model was released in March 2019 as part of the ongoing model and Mineral Resource updates of the CGP. With the receipt of the final five diamond drill results (as announced 4th April 2019) focus of the geological team has allowed for the completion of interpretative work, including the consolidation of the geological interpretation and weathering profile, particularly in the Bruno area.
Most of the existing lodes were reviewed and refined where possible, with a significant number of new lodes added. The majority of the changes are in the Bruno area (Figure 2).
This updated work has been included in a revised geological and Mineral Resource model.
The stratigraphy is made up of a lower felsic volcanic unit which is overlain by a unit of felsic to intermediate volcaniclastics interbedded with finer grained sediments (predominantly siltstones and minor shales). This unit is in turn overlain by the mafic sequence comprising pillow basalts. To the north‐west and south‐east of the Lewis trial pit, the stratigraphy is offset by north‐south striking faulting, exhibiting sinistral strike slip movement. The offset of the northern block to the south‐west is approximately 350m. The stratigraphy is intruded by several NE‐dipping felsic porphyry units as well as later east‐west oriented Proterozoic dolerite dykes (Figure 3).
Figure 2. Bruno Lewis. Changes in Mineralised lodes from March 2019 (left) to June 2019 (right)
Figure 3. Bruno‐Lewis: Geological Model (left), Mineralised lodes (center), relationship of Mineralised lodes to Geology (right)
Mineralisation can be divided into three broad styles:
-
Contact: Moderate to steeply W‐dipping, stratigraphy‐parallel lodes. Located on or near the stratigraphic contacts, or within the interbedded volcaniclastic unit. Typically, pyrite‐rich with limited strike extent. These lodes are high in associated metals (Ag, Cu, Zn, Sb, Te and W).
-
Potassic (K‐Min): Moderately NE‐dipping, NW‐striking lodes, occasional porphyry intrusions are sub‐parallel. Characterised by potassic alteration, quartz stockwork veining and disseminated pyrite. Lower level association with Ag and minor base metals.
-
Supergene: Flat lying, near surface, goethite‐rich zones. Enriched in Au and Ag.
With this revised interpretation a new Mineral Resource Estimate was carried out using standard industry practices. Pit optimisation was created using the same mining and processing parameters as used in the previous model (Figure 4).
Mineral Resources are reported as blocks above 0.5g/t within the A$2,000/oz optimisation shape.
Figure 4. Bruno‐Lewis: AUD$2, 000 pit optimisation (grey), showing blocks above 0.5g/t gold.
As expected, the June 2019 MRE resulted in an increase in overall tonnes, grade and ounces reported. The main change is the addition of several new lodes in the Bruno area, but also constraints to existing lodes which resulted in an increase in average grade in both Bruno and Lewis.
It should be noted that the June 2019 MRE resulted in a decrease in the proportion of the Mineral Resource classified as Indicated in the Bruno area. Previous interpretations showed large, thick supergene mineralisation. Review of this area suggests thinner, more discrete mineralised horizons are more likely. Estimation of these lodes has been changed to reflect this more conservative interpretation resulting in lower tonnages of higher grade mineralisation within the lodes.
