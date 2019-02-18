Kin Mining NL : CGP Development Update

Management
Andrew Munckton Managing Director
Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Glenn Grayson Exploration Manager
Trevor Dixon Executive Director Business Development & Land Tenure
Jeremy Kirkwood Chairman
Joe Graziano Non-Executive Director
Brian Dawes Non-Executive Director
Contact Details
Post
PO Box 565
Mount Hawthorn Western Australia 6915
Office
342 Scarborough Beach Road
Osborne Park Western Australia 6017
Phone 08 9242 2227
Email
info@kinmining.com.au
Website
www.kinmining.com.au
Shares on Issue 441,371,337
Unlisted Options 37,235,750
CGP Development Update
Work Programs progressing well on multiple fronts.
Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is pleased to provide results from recent testwork programs in relation to water supply and infrastructure for the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP), along with recent metallurgical testwork results on the Lewis and Helens Prospects.
-
• Water bore drilling and test pumping confirms adequate supply.
-
o Bummer Creek Bores tested to combined 35 to 40 L/sec
-
o Cardinia Creek Bores tested to combined 25 to 30 L/sec
-
o Supports steady state water usage requirement of 50 L/sec and peak demand of 70 L/sec
-
• Sterilisation drilling complete
-
• Metallurgical testwork in Fresh rock shows good recovery
-
o Gravity recovery of 17 - 20% Au on Master composites
-
o Coarse Grind appears optimal which has positive implications for future operating costs compared to previous estimates
-
o Low cyanide and lime consumption
-
o Variability testing continuing to optimise grind size
-
• Testwork program on schedule for completion in June quarter
Figure 1: Plan view of the Cardinia Gold Project
Water Supply
Water demand at the CGP is expected to peak at 70 L/sec for a 1.5Mtpa plant during summer with minimal Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) water returns during the plant commissioning phase. This demand estimate includes allocations for dust supression during mining and materials haulage activities.
Water demand is expected to fall to 50 L/sec once TSF return water reaches steady state, and fall further to approximately 42 L/sec during winter for plant demand and dust suppression.
The recent water production bore drilling program has been designed to achieve a peak supply of 70 L/sec and a sustainable supply of 50 L/sec to ensure sufficent water at all times for the project.
Figure 2. Production Bore location maps for Bummer Creek and Cardinia Creek.
At Bummer Creek, two additional bores have been established. A large diameter (30cm) bore PB9, was established close by PB3 where earlier pump tests in October 2018 had shown minimal drawdown during 10 L/sec pump testing (the maximum rate of the pump in a 15cm diameter test bore).
PB9 was pump tested and sustainable production rates of 15 L/sec, and maximum production of 20 L/sec, were established.
A production bore (15cm) was also established at PB5. Airlift tests yielded 5.5 L/sec and pump testing, which is yet to be completed, is expected to provide a sustainable supply of approximately 10 L/sec based on other test results from bores in the area.
The four production bores PB2, PB3, PB5 and PB9 established at Bummer Creek are estimated to be able to supply 35 to 40 L/sec of sustainable supply to the CGP plant.
Bummer Creek water quality remains excellent with salinities in pump testing and airlift testing varying between 1230ppm and 2240ppm Total Dissolved Salt (TDS). Low salinity water is expected to reduce plant lime consumption, reduce descale requirements, and reduce corrosion prevention costs in the Cardinia plant and infrastructure.
At Cardinia Creek a further three production bores were established: PB6, PB7 and PB8.
Step rate tests were conducted and sustainable production rates of >5 L/sec, 4 L/sec and 1 L/sec respectively were established. PB6 showed limited drawdown in the Step Rate test and will be further tested at higher pumping rates.
The Cardinia Creek borefield now contains 5 established bores with a combined estimated sustainable yield of approximately 25 L/sec. Maximum yield is likely to be higher (around 30 L/sec) for the initial dewatering period when aquifer drawdown within the pits is in progress.
Test bore salinity at Cardinia Creek varies between 9,600 and 30,000ppm TDS dependent upon location.
During mining, initially at Helens and Lewis, in-pit dewatering is also likely to supply some dust suppression water once the pit depths exceed the standing water table in the area, generally established at between 20m to 30m below natural surface.
Water production bore testing results are summarised in Table 1.
Cardinia Ck
|
Name
|
Airlift Yield (lps)
|
Maximum
Test Yield (lps)
|
Estimated Operational
Yield (lps)
|
Salinity (mg/L)
|
Comments
|
PB1
|
6
|
10
|
10
|
9,600
|
PB4
|
4
|
9
|
6
|
>10,000
|
PB6
|
3
|
5
|
>5
|
13,300
|
Planned for second test > 5lps
|
PB7
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
20,000
|
PB8
|
1.5
|
1
|
na
|
30,000
|
Not a viable Production Bore
Bummer Ck
|
Name
|
Airlift Yield (lps)
|
Maximum
Test Yield (lps)
|
Estimated Operational
Yield (lps)
|
Salinity (mg/L)
|
Comments
|
PB2
|
35
|
10
|
10
|
1,360
|
PB3
|
30
|
10
|
10
|
1,230
|
PB5
|
5.5
|
tbd
|
5.5
|
2,240
|
Planned for testing > 5 lps
|
PB9
|
14
|
20
|
10
|
1,360
Table 1. Production Bore Summary Cardinia Creek borefield and Bummer Creek borefield
Sterilisation Drilling
Two programs of Aircore (AC) drilling have been completed aimed at confirming the absence of economic gold mineralisation below the proposed sites for the Helens Waste Dump and Lewis Dump/TSF sites adjacent to the pits. At Lewis an Intergrated Waste Landform (IWL) design has been adopted for the Waste Dump and TSF.
Figure 3 and Figure 4 illustrate the completed AC drilling lines over the Helens Dump and Lewis IWL areas. Assay results are awaited.
Figure 3. Helens Waste Dump and Pit design with Aircore sterilisation drilling (pink lines).
Historical RAB and other drilling is also shown by assay gold grade.