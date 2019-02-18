Kin Mining NL : CGP Exploration Update

Management

CGP Exploration Update

Andrew Munckton Managing Director

Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

• Geological model confirmed at Lewis with high grade VMS-style intersections returned at depth below Orogenic gold-rich sulphide mineralisation and near surface, Supergene/Epithermal mineralisation:
o 4.9m @ 18.8g/t Au from 201.3m (BL19DD030)
o 2.2m @ 5.0g/t Au from 18.1m (BL19DD030)
o 11.0m @ 1.94g/t Au from 103.0m including 2.8m @ 5.9g/t Au from 103.0m (BL19DD029)
o 2.7m @ 3.2g/t Au from 123.0m (BL19DD022)

• Helens drilling confirms consistent lode style gold mineralisation associated with sulphide rich shear zones, alteration and veining:
o 7.1m @ 4.7g/t Au from 45.3m (HE18RC293)
o 7.8m @ 3.4g/t Au from 13.2m and 3.5m @ 2.7g/t Au from 60.5m (HE19DD292)
o 8.1m @ 1.1g/t Au from 20.6m (HE19DD296)

• Updated Mineral Resource Estimates expected for Lewis and Helens in the June quarter Office

• Results support objective of the Lewis deposit providing a large, baseload feed source supplemented by higher-grade satellite deposits like Helens 342 Scarborough Beach Road Osborne Park Western Australia 6017

• Potential scope for lode style underground mining following open pit mining in the initial phase of development

• Drilling program moves to Mertondale 5 and Bruno prospects

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is pleased to provide new results from recent drilling at the Lewis and Helens Prospects, part of the first two open pit developments proposed at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) (Figure 1).

Resource definition drilling at Helens has shown that the recently updated geology model is robust with all new RC and Diamond holes intersecting lode style mineralisation at the predicted position in the resource models.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Cardinia Gold Project

Lewis RC and Diamond Drilling

Kin's objective at Lewis is to develop the deposit into a large, baseload feed source for the CGP to be supplemented by higher grade satellite deposits at projects such as Helens and Mertondale 5.

Diamond drilling completed at Lewis in January 2019 consists of eight diamond holes for 1,242 metres. A further 1,472 metres of RC drilling has been completed at Lewis with all RC assay results and one diamond hole assay yet to be returned. Diamond drilling targeted down-dip positions in the Volcaniclastic rock package (Figure 3 and Figure 5) where previous diamond drilling had intersected semi-massive and stringer gold-rich sulphide mineralisation in a VMS setting in earlier diamond drilling programs. See ASX announcement (10 December 2018).

2.2m @ 5.01 g/t Au from 18.1m and 4.9m @ 18.8 g/t Au from 201.3md

11.0m @ 1.94 g/t Au from 103.0md

2.7m @ 3.19 g/t Au from 123.0md

3.0m @ 1.26 g/t Au from 86.0md

Figure 2. Diamond drill hole locations and RC drill hole locations around the proposed Lewis Pit design.

Core logging shows the geology consisists of a westward younging sequence of Felsic Volcanic rocks, felsic to intermediate Volcaniclastic Sediments and Basalts. The sequence represents a phase of bimodal volcanism with sulphide mineralisation concentrated within the Volcaniclastics. Later Orogenic and Epithermal mineralisation overlaps the VMS style mineralisation and sits at the top of the Volcaniclastics and the base of the Basaltic rocks. This bimodal volcanic sequence is repeated a number of times across the CGP with mineralisation present at the same geological horizon in each bimodal volcanic sequence. See Figure 3 and Figure 5 - geological cross sections).

The Volcaniclastic unit consists of reworked felsic volcanics, feldspathic sandstone, siltstone and conglomerate of felsic and mafic origin. Towards the southern end of the deposit shales and sedimentary units increase in extent. The sequence is intruded by multiple sills and dykes of dolerite and gabbro.

Mineralisation consists of supergene mineralisation enriched in the weathering profile derived from primary mineralisation with associations to Volcanic Massive Sulphide, Orogenic mineralisation as well as low sulphidation Epithermal mineralisation. A strong association exists between gold mineralisation and other precious and base metals including Ag, Cu, Zn, Sb, Te and W.

Diamond drilling intersections are summarised in Table 1.

Figure 3. Lewis section through BL18DD029 (6,813,010mN)

Figure 4. Lewis drill core BL18DD030 showing gold mineralisation of 4.9m @ 18.8g/t Au from 201.25m downhole. Mineralisation is strongly sulphide rich with Qtz-Carb veining (202.4-202.6m) and sericite alteration in Volcaniclastic rock. True width is approximately 80% of downhole width.

Figure 5. Lewis section through BL18DD030 (6,813,525mN)

HoleId From To Width Grade GM BL18DD020 48.7 49.0 0.4 1.75 0.6 76.1 77.0 0.9 1.40 1.3 86.0 89.0 3.0 1.26 3.8 101.0 103.0 2.0 1.06 2.1 107.5 109.0 1.6 1.60 2.5 BL18DD021 89.4 89.7 0.3 4.45 1.3 BL18DD022 112.6 115.0 2.4 2.24 4.0 118.4 119.0 0.6 1.22 0.7 123.0 125.7 2.7 3.19 8.6 BL18DD024 22.3 25.0 2.8 0.87 2.4 57.4 58.1 0.8 2.94 2.2 72.0 74.0 2.0 1.27 2.5 104.0 105.0 1.0 1.35 1.4 BL18DD025 18.5 19.2 0.7 2.48 1.7 61.0 62.3 1.3 1.07 1.4 BL18DD029 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.87 1.9 87.8 88.8 1.0 4.26 4.3 103.0 114.0 11.0 1.94 21.3 128.0 129.0 1.0 1.50 1.5 BL18DD030 12.0 13.0 1.0 1.42 1.4 18.1 20.3 2.2 5.01 11.0 28.6 29.6 1.0 4.75 4.6 43.2 44.1 0.8 2.09 1.8 101.3 103.0 1.7 1.37 2.3 201.3 206.2 4.9 18.8 92.4 215.1 215.5 0.4 2.01 0.8

Table 1. Recent Lewis Diamond drilling results (greater than 1 g/t Au.)