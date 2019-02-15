Kin Mining NL : Closure of Rights Issue

Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Glenn Grayson Exploration Manager
Trevor Dixon Executive Director Business Development & Land Tenure
Jeremy Kirkwood Chairman
Joe Graziano Non-Executive Director
Brian Dawes Non-Executive Director
Contact Details
Post
PO Box 565
Mount Hawthorn Western Australia 6915
Office
342 Scarborough Beach Road Osborne Park
Western Australia 6017
Phone
08 9242 2227
Email
info@kinmining.com.au
Website
www.kinmining.com.au Shares on Issue
441,371,337
Unlisted Options
NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE - COMPLETED
Kin Mining N.L. (ASX: KIN or the Company) advises that further to its ASX Announcement of 19 November 2018 that the remaining 13,251,470 shares available to be issued from the shortfall prior to 14 February 2019 were not issued.
Pursuant to the Entitlement Offer announced on 9 October 2018 the Company has issued 116,640,760 new shares raising $9,331,261 before costs.
For further information please contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9242 2227.
