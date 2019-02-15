Log in
Kin Mining NL : Closure of Rights Issue

02/15/2019 | 12:07am EST

Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Glenn Grayson Exploration Manager

Trevor Dixon Executive Director Business Development & Land Tenure

Board of Directors

Jeremy Kirkwood Chairman

Joe Graziano Non-Executive Director

Brian Dawes Non-Executive Director

Contact Details

Post

PO Box 565

Mount Hawthorn Western Australia 6915

Office

342 Scarborough Beach Road Osborne Park

Western Australia 6017

Phone

08 9242 2227

Email

info@kinmining.com.au

Website

www.kinmining.com.au Shares on Issue

441,371,337

Unlisted Options

NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE - COMPLETED

Kin Mining N.L. (ASX: KIN or the Company) advises that further to its ASX Announcement of 19 November 2018 that the remaining 13,251,470 shares available to be issued from the shortfall prior to 14 February 2019 were not issued.

Pursuant to the Entitlement Offer announced on 9 October 2018 the Company has issued 116,640,760 new shares raising $9,331,261 before costs.

For further information please contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9242 2227.

For further information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Andrew Munckton

Michael Vaughan

Managing Director, Kin Mining NL

Fivemark Partners

+61 8 9242 2227

+61 422 602 720

37,235,750

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 05:06:00 UTC
