Kin Mining NL : Closure of Rights Issue

NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE - COMPLETED

Kin Mining N.L. (ASX: KIN or the Company) advises that further to its ASX Announcement of 19 November 2018 that the remaining 13,251,470 shares available to be issued from the shortfall prior to 14 February 2019 were not issued.

Pursuant to the Entitlement Offer announced on 9 October 2018 the Company has issued 116,640,760 new shares raising $9,331,261 before costs.

For further information please contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9242 2227.

For further information, please contact:

Investor enquiries Media enquiries Andrew Munckton Michael Vaughan Managing Director, Kin Mining NL Fivemark Partners +61 8 9242 2227 +61 422 602 720

