Kin Mining NL : Digger n Dealers Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

This presentation is not a prospectus nor an offer for securities in any jurisdiction nor a securities recommendation. The information in this presentation is an overview and does not contain all information necessary for investment decisions. In making investment decisions in connection with any acquisition of securities, investors should rely on their own examination of Kin Mining NL and consult their own legal, business and/or financial advisers.

The information contained in this presentation has been prepared in good faith by Kin Mining NL, however no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to the accuracy, correctness, completeness or adequacy of any statements, estimates, opinions or other information contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Kin Mining NL, its directors, officers, employees and agents disclaim liability for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person through the use or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements were made. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the feasibility and definitive feasibility studies, the Company's' business strategy, plan, development, objectives, performance, outlook, growth, cash flow, projections, targets and expectations, mineral reserves and resources, results of exploration and operational expenses. Generally, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'outlook', 'anticipate', 'project', 'target', 'likely',' believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'would', 'could', 'should', 'scheduled', 'will', 'plan', 'forecast', 'evolve' and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to the risk factors set out in the Company's Prospectus dated October 2014.

This list is not exhausted of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intent or obligations to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, estimates, or options, future events or results or otherwise, unless required to do so by law. Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward-looking statements in relation to future matters that can be only made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements. This announcement has been prepared in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 Edition and the current ASX Listing Rules. The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including with respect to any mining of mineralised material, modifying factors and production targets and financial forecasts.

Competent Person's Statement

The information contained in this report relating to Resource Estimation results relates to information compiled by Mr Jamie Logan. Mr Logan is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a full time employee of the company. Mr Logan has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

Mr. Logan consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to 2017 Mineral Resources is based on information reviewed and compiled by Dr. Spero Carras of Carras Mining Pty Ltd (CM). Dr. Carras is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and has over 40 years experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Mark Nelson, Consultant Geologist to CM with over 30 years experience and is a Member of the Australasian Institute Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) with sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Gary Powell Consultant Geologist to CM with over 30 years experience and is a Member of the Australasian Institute Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and the AIG with sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

CM also acted as auditors of the 2009 McDonald Speijers resource estimates for Eclipse, Quicksilver, Forgotten Four and Krang.

Dr. S. Carras, Mr. Mark Nelson and Mr. Gary Powell consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the context in which it appears.

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Glenn Grayson. Mr. Grayson is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full time employee of the company. Mr. Grayson has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

Mr. Grayson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

Shareholders

ASX: KIN

Share price (31st July 2019) Ordinary shares on issue Options (exercise $0.27 - $1.25) Market capitalisation (undiluted) Cash (30 June 2019)

A$0.08 483.4 M 25.0M $38.7M A$3.1 M

Debt

Liquidity (avg. daily traded shares)

Retail Investors

Directors

High Net Worths

Service Companies

Institutional

Nil 286.5k

Share price - 12 months

1%

5%

Board of Directors

0.14

Andrew Munckton

Joe Graziano

Brian Dawes

Nicholas Anderson

Hansjoerg Plaggemars

Managing Director

Chairman

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

0.12 0.1

0.08 0.06 0.04 0.02

0

Advanced gold project located

30km east of Leonora

in the heart of a gold mining region characterised by large mineral depositsMineral Resource of 841koz defined in both supergene and deeper primary mineralisation with considerable potential to grow

Cardinia Gold Project

Delivering a more robust, higher returning gold project