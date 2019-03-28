Kin Mining NL : Exploration Update

Exploration Update

Drilling beneath Mertondale 5 pit confirms down plunge extension.

•Mertondale 5 drilling confirms the orebody extends at depth: o 14.0m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 217.0m (ME19DD001)

o 3.8m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 279.2m (ME19DD002)

•Drilling demonstrated consistent lode style gold mineralisation associated with tension veining in a sheared, felsic volcanic sequence.

•Highlights the potential for lode style open pit mining to extend and deepen the historical pit which produced 37,841oz at 3.06 g/t Au.

•The deposit remains open down plunge and at depth.

•Metallurgical testwork underway and new Mineral Resource Estimate to follow an updated geological model.

•Mertondale 5 was not included in the 2017 DFS and has good potential to be included in the future mine plan for the Cardinia Gold Project.

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is pleased to provide new results from recent drilling at the Mertondale 5 deposit, part of the ongoing assessment of development opportunities at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP). See Figure 1.

Deeper diamond drilling at Mertondale 5 has focused on testing the geological, geotechnical and metallurgical assumptions for mining and interpretation of the deposit and understanding the controls on gold mineralisation. This drilling was an initial test of the continuity and direction of the interpreted northerly plunging shoot of high grade gold mineralisation exploited in historical mining and to determine if graphitic shale forms a significant component of the mineralisation.

The latest drilling has significantly improved the Company's geological understanding of the Mertondale 5 prospect, and will guide the future resource development drilling which will target expansion and category upgrade of the existing Mineral Resources at the deposit.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for Mertondale 5 is 1.03Mt at 1.8 g/t Au for 60,000 ounces, consisting of 0.81Mt at 1.83 g/t Au of Indicated and 0.22Mt at 1.71g/t Au of Inferred (see ASX announcement 30 August 2017).

The historical Mertondale 5 open pit produced 384,671 tonnes at 3.06 g/t Au for 37,841 ounces from a A$450/oz pit design. Processing was undertaken at the Harbour Lights plant near Leonora and gold recovery averaged 89.5% from a combination of oxide and fresh ores.