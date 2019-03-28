Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kin Mining NL : Exploration Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:41pm EDT

ASX Code: KIN

29th March 2019

Management

Andrew Munckton

Managing Director

Stephen Jones

Chief Financial Officer

and Company Secretary

Glenn Grayson

Exploration Manager

Trevor Dixon

Executive Director

Business Development &

Land Tenure

Board of Directors

Jeremy Kirkwood

Chairman

Joe Graziano

Non-Executive Director

Brian Dawes

Non-Executive Director

Contact Details

Post

PO Box 565

Mount Hawthorn Western Australia 6915

Office

342 Scarborough Beach

Road

Osborne Park

Western Australia 6017

Phone

08 9242 2227

Email

info@kinmining.com.au

Website www.kinmining.com.au

Shares on Issue 441,371,337

Unlisted Options

37,235,750

Exploration Update

Drilling beneath Mertondale 5 pit confirms down plunge extension.

Mertondale 5 drilling confirms the orebody extends at depth: o 14.0m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 217.0m (ME19DD001)

o 3.8m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 279.2m (ME19DD002)

Drilling demonstrated consistent lode style gold mineralisation associated with tension veining in a sheared, felsic volcanic sequence.

Highlights the potential for lode style open pit mining to extend and deepen the historical pit which produced 37,841oz at 3.06 g/t Au.

The deposit remains open down plunge and at depth.

Metallurgical testwork underway and new Mineral Resource Estimate to follow an updated geological model.

Mertondale 5 was not included in the 2017 DFS and has good potential to be included in the future mine plan for the Cardinia Gold Project.

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is pleased to provide new results from recent drilling at the Mertondale 5 deposit, part of the ongoing assessment of development opportunities at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP). See Figure 1.

Deeper diamond drilling at Mertondale 5 has focused on testing the geological, geotechnical and metallurgical assumptions for mining and interpretation of the deposit and understanding the controls on gold mineralisation. This drilling was an initial test of the continuity and direction of the interpreted northerly plunging shoot of high grade gold mineralisation exploited in historical mining and to determine if graphitic shale forms a significant component of the mineralisation.

The latest drilling has significantly improved the Company's geological understanding of the Mertondale 5 prospect, and will guide the future resource development drilling which will target expansion and category upgrade of the existing Mineral Resources at the deposit.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for Mertondale 5 is 1.03Mt at 1.8 g/t Au for 60,000 ounces, consisting of 0.81Mt at 1.83 g/t Au of Indicated and 0.22Mt at 1.71g/t Au of Inferred (see ASX announcement 30 August 2017).

The historical Mertondale 5 open pit produced 384,671 tonnes at 3.06 g/t Au for 37,841 ounces from a A$450/oz pit design. Processing was undertaken at the Harbour Lights plant near Leonora and gold recovery averaged 89.5% from a combination of oxide and fresh ores.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Cardinia Gold Project

Figure 2: Plan view of the Mertondale 5 area showing 2019 diamond drilling locations and historical drilling locations colour coded by

gold grade. Note the outline of a pit optimisation shell undertaken using the current Mineral Resource of 1.03Mt at 1.8g/t Au at

A$1720 gold price.

Diamond Drilling

Diamond drilling was conducted at Mertondale 5 during February with three holes drilled for a total of 1,022m. The program was designed to test the down dip and down plunge extensions of high grade gold mineralisation beneath the historical Mertondale 5 open cut pit. All three holes intersected a sheared sequence of fine grained felsic volcanic and sedimentary rocks and drilled through to the western basalt unit which bounds the mineralised shear zone. See Figures 2, 3, 4 and 5.

The gold mineralisation lies within a sheared felsic volcanic described as a quartz-sericite schist with 1-2% pyrite and up to 5% quartz veins. A biotite altered zone is noted in the lower grade halo surrounding the main mineralised zone.

A lower, narrower zone of gold mineralisation is present within the main envelope. Mineralisation is from similar lithotypes but with a greater proportion of brecciated quartz veins which account for up to 20% of the core. See Figure 4.

The ore zone lies within tightly folded schistose felsic volcanics. The axial plane of these folded rocks strikes at ~320o with the fold hinge plunging ~55o to the north. The main Western Mertondale shear strikes ~355o at Mertondale 5. The mineralisation occurs at the intersection of the fold axial plane and the Mertondale West shear resulting in a shallow north plunge to the high grade mineralisation. See Figure 5.

Figure 3. Mertondale 5 section through ME19DD001 (6,837,225mN)

Figure 4. Mertondale 5 Diamond drill core illustrating the lode style, quartz veined mineralisation within pervasive sericite alteration (yellow colouring) in Felsic volcanic rocks present at the deposit (ME19DD001). Gold mineralisation, 14.0m at 2.5g/t Au extends from 217m to 231m downhole. A minor sedimentary unit - 0.9m from 226.5m downhole is unmineralised. True width is approximately 80% of downhole width.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:56pDHT : 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
08:56pBATHURST RESOURCES : Notice of off-market minimum holding share buyback
PU
08:52pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:49pZTE : returns to black in Q1 2019
AQ
08:49pSONY : to close smartphone plant in Beijing
AQ
08:49pCHINA BANKING : First foreign-funded pension insurance company wins regulatory approval in China
AQ
08:49pCISCO : US oppressing Huawei for political interests
AQ
08:49pTENCENT : WeChat users accuse app of tracking conversations for advertising purposes
AQ
08:47pGULF CANADIAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO. : (CCRS.CA) - Board of Directors' Decisions
AQ
08:47pNATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT EGYPT SAE : Release from National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt - NBK (NBKE.CA) Regarding the Manager Director Resignation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. lawsuit filed against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
3S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
5Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.