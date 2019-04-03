Kin Mining NL : Exploration Update – Bruno Lewis

Metallurgical testwork results for Bruno Lewis Master Composite have been received that indicate acceptable metallurgical recovery is achievable from Fresh rock at relativley coarse grinds of between 106um and 150um in standard CIL laboratory tests.

This drilling confirms the current geological interpretation, leading into the updated estimate of the Bruno Lewis Mineral Resource.

Diamond drilling at Bruno Lewis has focused on testing the north trending main contact, north west trending Bruno Lodes and Lewis potassic alteration zones.

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is pleased to provide new results from recent drilling at the Bruno Lewis deposit(s), part of the ongoing assessment of development proposed at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP). See Figure 1.

∙Bruno Lewis targeted as the initial baseload feed source for the Cardinia Gold Project and located 1.0km from the processing plant site.

oRecovery between 90.2% and 92.6% in Fresh ore from standard CIL conditions

∙Lewis drilling confirms consistent alteration zone gold mineralisation associated with tension veining and potassic alteration in mafic volcanic sequence:

∙Bruno drilling confirms mineralisation and stratigraphic continuity along strike to the north:

Figure 2: Plan of the Bruno‐Lewis area showing 2019 diamond drilling locations and historical drillhole collars coloured by

Diamond Drilling

Diamond drilling continued at the Bruno and Lewis deposits through February and early March. A total of six drill holes were completed, as well as a re‐entry of an existing hole, for a total of 775m. The Bruno and Lewis deposits represent two distinct but overlapping styles of mineralisation which are part of a single large mineralised system spanning in excess of 3.0km of strike length.

At Bruno, the drill holes were designed to test:

∙the continuity of the stratigraphy north of the main Lewis mineralisation where the geology is sinistrally offset by a late fault (trending ~020o). The weathering is significantly deeper in the Bruno area. Holes BL19DD048 and BL19DD051;

∙the continuity and regularity of the north‐east dipping sets of narrow quartz veins associated with porphyry intrusions previously mined in the Bruno trial pit. BL19DD046 and BL19DD047.

At Lewis, the drill holes were designed to confirm:

∙the broad areas of low grade gold mineralisation associated with potassic altered basalt, stringer quartz veins and pyrite (alteration zonation associated with low sulphidation epithermal systems) previously intersected in BL18DD018.

Results and Interpretation

All results from the six drill holes and one re‐entry have been received. Significant intercepts are shown in Table 1. Drill hole Location details are summarised in Table 3.

At Bruno, drilling to test the main mineralised contact intersected minor mineralisation associated with the contact. BL19DD048 intersected 4.0m @ 1.11 g/t Au from 72 metres at the contact. No significant intersection was encountered at the contact in BL19DD051.

Also at Bruno, generally thin (1.2m - 2.2m) intersections at medium grade (1.2 g/t - 6.06 g/t Au) were encountered in Fresh rock associated with thin quartz veining and porphyry intrusions as expected. Above the porphyry intrusions and quartz veining, supergene mineralisation was also encountered similar in appearance to mineralisation mined at the Bruno trial pit.

At Lewis, wide zones (40.5m - 42.3m downhole) of lower grade (0.78 g/t - 0.98 g/t Au) mineralisation was intersected in BL19DD049 and BL19DD050, associated with potassic altered basalt, quartz stringer veining and pyrite mineralisation adjacent to the main Lewis contact. Typical potassic alteration style minieralisation is illustrated in Figure 3.