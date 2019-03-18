Kin Mining NL : Helens Open Pit Resource Drilling Completed

Management

Helens Open Pit Resource Drilling Completed

Andrew Munckton Managing Director

Supports new Mineral Resource estimate and future open pit mining.

Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Glenn Grayson Exploration Manager

 Helens Resource definition drilling confirms location and continuity of the mineralised lodes: Trevor Dixon Executive Director Business Development & Land Tenure o 7.8m @ 3.4 g/t Au from 13.2m and 3.5m @ 2.7 g/t Au from 60.5m (HE19DD292) o 7.1m @ 4.7 g/t Au from 45.3m (HE18RC293) Board of Directors Jeremy Kirkwood Chairman o 2.4m @ 4.1 g/t Au from 56.1m (HE18DD300) o 2.0m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 18.1m (HE18RC316) Joe Graziano Non-Executive DirectorBrian Dawes Non-Executive Director

 Helens results demonstrate consistent, lode style gold mineralisation associated with sulphide rich shear zones, alteration and veining. Contact Details Post PO Box 565

 Highlights the potential for lode style underground mining assessment to be conducted during the initial phases of the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) development. Mount Hawthorn Western Australia 6915

 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and CGP Feasibility Study (FS) pit design underway.

Office

342 Scarborough Beach Road

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is pleased to provide new results from recent drilling at the Helens Prospect, part of the first open pit development proposed at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP). See Figure 1.

Osborne Park

Western Australia 6017

Phone

08 9242 2227

Resource definition drilling at Helens has focused on confirming the geological interpretation of the deposit and upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources.

Email

info@kinmining.com.au

Website

www.kinmining.com.au

This drilling at Helens has shown that the recently updated geology model is robust with all RC and Diamond holes intersecting the target structure(s) and 23 of the 28 holes recording significant lode style mineralisation at the predicted position in the resource model.

Shares on Issue 441,371,337

Unlisted Options

37,235,750

An updated Mineral Resource estimate and the metallurgical testwork for the Helens deposit is nearing completion. CGP FS final pit design works have commenced. Helens has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.03Mt at 2.14 g/t Au for 70,900 ounces, with 0.62Mt at 2.18 g/t Au for 43,200 ounces of Indicated Resource and 0.41Mt at 2.07g/t Au for 27,700 ounces of Inferred Mineral Resource (see ASX announcement 10 September 2018).

Figure 1: Plan view of the Cardinia Gold Project

HE19DD292: 4.0m @ 6.0 g/t Au from 17.0m

HE19DD293: 7.0m @ 4.7 g/t Au from 45.3m

HE19DD294: 1.8m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 24.0m

HE19RC316: 2.0m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 18.0m

HE19DD300: 2.4m @ 4.1 g/t Au from 56.1m

Figure 2: Map of the Helens area showing 2019 drilling.

Helens RC and Diamond Drilling

Drilling completed at Helens in 2019 consists of 13 diamond holes and an extension of one previously drilled RC hole (HE18RCD196) for 1,006.7 metres, plus a further 15 RC drill holes for a total of 837 metres. Drilling targeted up‐dip and down‐dip positions of the high grade lode style gold mineralisation intersected in previous drilling programs (see ASX announcement 3 September 2018). The latest drilling was highly successful at intersecting the modelled mineralised positions, with all holes intersecting gold mineralised lode at the predicted position. Drill hole collar locations are illustrated in Figure 2.

Geological logging showed the Helens area as a sequence of Basaltic rock obliquely cross cut by a number of shear hosted sulphide‐rich and altered lodes. Mineralisation is associated with multiple phases of Orogenic gold mineralisation with Quartz‐Carbonate veining and wall rock brecciation and sericite alteration.

Assay results from the diamond holes show a consistent pattern of narrow, high grade intersections consistent with Orogenic lode style gold mineralising systems.

The typical mineralisation style is shown in Figure 3. The steep dipping nature and lode style of the mineralisation is further illustrated in Figure 4. This highlights the potential for lode style underground mining, the assessment of which, will be conducted during the initial phases of development of the CGP Helens Open Pit.

The various lodes modelled at Helens are shown in Figure 5, along with the 2019 drilling. All results from the 28 drill holes completed in 2019 have been received. Significant intercepts are shown in Table 1.

Figure 3: Diamond core illustrating the lode style mineralisation present at Helens. HE19DD293 ‐ 7.1m @ 4.71 g/t Au from 45.3m. Note the Quartz‐Carbonate veined and sulphide rich mineralisation in sercite altered basalt. True width is 80% of downhole width.

Figure 4. Helens section through HE19DD292 (6,814,780mN). True width is approximately 80% of downhole width.