Kin Mining NL : Letter to Shareholders Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

12 October 2018

Dear Shareholder

PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE

We are writing to you as a registered holder of shares in Kin Mining NL (Company).

As announced to ASX on Tuesday, 9th October 2018, the Company is undertaking a pro rata non-renounceable offer of ordinary fully paid shares (Shares) to eligible shareholders. The offer is on the basis of two (2) new shares (New Shares) for every five (5) Shares held by eligible shareholders of the Company as at 5.00pm WST on Wednesday, 17th October 2018 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.08 per Share, to raise approximately A$10.4 million (offer)

The Company is making the Offer available to eligible shareholders, being persons who are registered as shareholders of the Company on the Record Date and have a registered address in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Germany and Singapore. In calculating entitlements under the Offer, fractions will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. Shareholders who, at the Record Date, do not have an address registered in either Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Germany or Singapore will not be eligible to participate in the Offer.

New Shares issued pursuant to the Offer will rank equally to existing Shares currently on issue. The Company has applied for official quotation of the New Shares.

An Offer Document in relation to the Offer has been lodged with ASX setting out the timetable for the Offer, as shown below. A copy of the Offer Document is available on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au (ASX code: KIN) and on the Company's website at www.kinmining.com.au.

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds from the Offer will be applied to the development of the Leonora Gold Project, to exploration programs and to repay and retire the outstanding current Sprott facility as well as provide for the expenses of the offer and working capital.

Capital Structure

The capital structure of the Company following completion of the Offer is summarised below:

Shares Numbers Shares on Issue at date of the Offer1 324,730,577 New Shares offered under the Offer2 129,892,231 Total Shares on issue at completion of the Offer1 454,622,808

Options Numbers Options Currently on issue at date of the Offer 37,335,750 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.3220 on or before 21 November 2018 100,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.4000 on or before 31 March 2019 12,235,750 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.2700 on or before 10 April 2020 5,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.7500 on or before 15 September 2020 9,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.0000 on or before 15 September 2021 6,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.2500 on or before 15 September 2022 4,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.36 on or before 15 January 2020 1,000,000 Options offered under the Offer Nil Total Options on issue at completion of the Offer 37,335,750

Notes:

1. The number of Shares on issue assumes that no Options currently on issue are exercised prior to the Record Date.

2. The number of New Shares issued assumes that the Offer is fully subscribed and that no Options currently on issue are exercised prior to the Record Date.

Timetable

The Offer is proposed to be conducted according to the following timetable:

Event Date Announcement of Offer 9 October 2018 Appendix 3B and cleansing notice lodged with ASX 12 October 2018 Offer Document lodged with ASX 12 October 2018 Letter to Option Holders and Shareholders 12 October 2018 S708AA 2 (f) Notice 12 October 2018 "Ex" Date 16 October 2018 Record Date to determine Entitlement to New Shares 17 October 2018 Dispatch of Offer Document and Application Form and announcement that dispatch completed. 22 October 2018 Offer opens for receipt of Applications 22 October 2018 Closing Date for Applications and payment in full 31 October 2018 New Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis 1 November 2018 ASX notified of under subscriptions 5 November 2018 Dispatch date of holding statements, New Shares entered into the holders' security holdings 7 November 2018 Trading commences for New Shares on a normal basis 8 November 2018

Note: Subject to the Listing Rules and other applicable laws, the Directors reserve the right to vary these dates.

As soon as practicable following the Record Date, the Company will dispatch an Offer Document together with a personalised Application Form to eligible shareholders. If you are eligible and wish to participate in the Offer, you will need to complete this personalised Application Form and return it with the appropriate application monies to the Company's share registry before 5.00pm (WST) on the anticipated closing date of Wednesday, 31st October 2018.

The Offer Document includes details of the Offer and the risks associated with investing in the Company. It is recommended that you read the Offer Document carefully and, if you are interested in participating in the Offer, seek independent professional advice.

For further information please contact the Company on (08) 9242 2227 during normal business hours.

Stephen Jones

Company Secretary