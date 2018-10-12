Kin Mining NL : Notification to Optionholders

info@kinmining.com.au|Tel: 08 9242 2227 |ACN: 150 597 541 342 Scarborough Beach Road, Osborne Park WA 6017

12 October 2018

Dear Option Holder

Non-Renounceable Rights Issue of Shares

On 9 October 2018, the directors of Kin Mining NL ("Company") announced a two (2) for five (5) pro rata non-renounceable rights issue ("Rights Issue") to shareholders.

The Rights Issue will be offered to existing eligible shareholders on the basis of two new shares ("New Share") for every five (5) shares held at the record date ("Record Date"), at an issue price of $0.08 per share, to raise up to approximately A$10.4 million before costs.

The Company is making the Offer available to eligible shareholders, being persons who are registered as shareholders of the Company on the Record Date and have a registered address in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Germany and Singapore.

Based on the Company's current issued capital the Rights Issue will result in up to 129,892,231 New Shares being issued, increasing the total issued share capital on completion of the Rights Issue, assuming it is fully subscribed, to 454,622,808 shares.

The Company has set 5.00pm WST on Wednesday, 17th October 2018 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Rights Issue.

Under the terms of the options you currently hold, there is no entitlement to participate in the Rights Issue, unless you convert your options and are entered onto the register as a shareholder on or before the Record Date.

If you wish to participate in the Rights Issue, it will be necessary for you to exercise all or part of your options, and the shares issued on the exercise of those options must have been allotted to you before the Record Date. If you wish to do so, you should complete a Notice of Exercise of Options and lodge that notice with the Company, together with your payment for the number of shares you wish to take up on or before the Record Date of 17th October 2018.

If you wish to clarify any taxation consequences relating to the exercise of your options, please consult with your professional advisers.

If you do not wish to participate in the Rights Issue in respect of your options, you do not need to take any action.

If you require further information please contact the company on (08) 9242 2227 during normal business hours.

Yours faithfully