Kin Mining NL : Placement Cleansing Statement

06/18/2019 | 01:44am EDT

info@kinmining.com.au |Tel: 08 9242 2227 |ACN: 150 597 541 342 Scarborough Beach Road, Osborne Park WA 6017

18 June 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Placement Cleansing Statement

Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of The Corporations Act 2001 (CTH)

Kin Mining NL ("Company") gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") as modified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC").

The Company confirms that it has today issued 42,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of A$0.05 per share (Placement Shares). The Placement Shares were issued to sophisticated and institutional investors in accordance with the capital raising announcement to the ASX on 18 June 2019.

Notice given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

As a disclosing entity, the Company is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations. As the Placement Shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, as at the date of this notice, the Company confirms it has complied with:

  1. The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. Section 674 of the Corporations Act.

The Company also confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the Placement has been released in conjunction with this announcement.

If you have any questions in relation to the Placement, please do not hesitate to contact the Company on (08) 92422227.

For and on behalf of the Company by

Stephen Jones

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:43:06 UTC
