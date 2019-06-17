Kin Mining NL : Placement Successfully Raises $2.1M

ASX Code: KIN

18 June 2019

PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY

RAISES $2.1M

Placement to raise $2.1M priced at $0.05 per share completed to a number of existing sophisticated shareholders.

$2.1M priced at $0.05 per share completed to a number of existing sophisticated shareholders. Funds to be used to complete the Cardinia Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study and provide sufficient working capital for the next phase of the Project assessment.

Pre-Feasibility Study and provide sufficient working capital for the next phase of the Project assessment. Outcomes of Cardinia PFS expected to be finalised shortly.

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) advises the completion of a share placement to existing sophisticated shareholders which has successfully raised $2.1M (the Placement).

The Placement of 42 million shares was completed at a price of $0.05 per share. The Placement shares will be issued under the companies rule 7.1 capacity.

The funding will enable KIN to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study for the Cardinia Gold Project and provide additional working capital for the next phase of work on the project assessment after consideration of the PFS outcomes by the Board.

The PFS is due for completion shortly.

Commenting on the Placement, Kin Managing Director Andrew Munckton said:

"We continue to be encouraged by the support of our major shareholders. The additional funding puts Kin in a stronger financial position to finalise the Pre-Feasibility Study for the Cardinia Gold Project and commence the next phase of project assessment and development work."

-ENDS-