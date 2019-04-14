Kin Mining NL : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Log in
04/14/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Name of entity

Kin Mining NL

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

30 150 597 541

31 March 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Full Year

$A'000

$A'000

1.Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(2,088)

(6,227)

(b)

development

(c)

production

(d)

staff costs

(312)

(969)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(18)

(1,024)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

22

38

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(356)

1.6

Income taxes paid

1.7

Research and development refunds

1.8Other (provide details if material)

Other

2

41

Receipts from gold sales

15

15

Net GST (paid)/refunded

(38)

691

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(2,417)

(7,791)

activities

2.Cash flows from investing activities

2.1Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(10)

(898)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(c)investments

(d)other non‐current assets

2.2Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)property, plant and equipment

(b)tenements (see item 10)

(c)investments

(d)other non‐current assets

2.3Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5Other (provide details if material)

2.6Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

3.Cash flows from financing activities

3.1Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5Proceeds from borrowings

3.6Repayment of borrowings

3.7Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8Dividends paid

3.9Other (provide details if material)

Proceeds from rights issue held in trust. Shares were issued on 3 October 2016.

3.10Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

Current quarter

Full Year

$A'000

$A'000

(10)

(898)

18,261

(19)

(664)

(6,882)

(19)

10,715

Consolidated statement of cash flows

4.Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4.2Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

4.5Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5.Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Full Year

$A'000

$A'000

(2,446)

2,026

6,668

2,196

(2,417)

(7,791)

(10)

(898)

(19)

10,715

4,222

4,222

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

4,222

6,668

5.2

Call deposits

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

4,222

6,668

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in

169

item 1.2

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties

included in item 2.3

6.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

6.1‐ Directors' fees and salaries and entitlements in normal course of trading and consulting fees paid to Directors' and related parties

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in

item 1.2

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties

included in item 2.3

7.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

8.Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1Loan facilities

8.2Credit standby arrangements

8.3Other (please specify)

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

at quarter end

quarter end

$A'000

$A'000

31,000

8.4Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as

well.

Loan facility from Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP of A$35M is secured by a General Security Deed and carries an interest rate of 8% plus the greater of US 12month LIBOR or 1%. During 2018, the company repaid the first tranche of the facility that was previously borrowed. Following the repayments, all Credit Facility covenants and the majority of secured positions have been removed. The general security and covenants will be reinstated in the event that Kin seeks to recommence drawdowns on the Credit Facility (subject to further due diligence by Sprott).

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

2,600

9.2

Development

9.3

Production

9.4

Staff costs

246

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

343

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

3,189

10.

Changes in

Tenement

Nature of interest

Interest

Interest

tenements

reference

at

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

beginning

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

of quarter

10.1Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced

10.2Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

P 37/9166

Granted 21/01/2019

0%

100%

P 37/9170

Granted 06/03/2019

0%

100%

P 37/9171

Granted 06/03/2019

0%

100%

P 37/9172

Granted 06/03/2019

0%

100%

P 37/9173

Granted 06/03/2019

0%

100%

L37/241

Tenement Application

0%

0%

L37/242

Tenement Application

0%

0%

L37/243

Tenement Application

0%

0%

L37/244

Tenement Application

0%

0%

P39/6118

Tenement Application

0%

0%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 00:47:06 UTC
