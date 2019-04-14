Kin Mining NL : Quarterly Cashflow Report

8.4Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as

Loan facility from Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP of A$35M is secured by a General Security Deed and carries an interest rate of 8% plus the greater of US 12month LIBOR or 1%. During 2018, the company repaid the first tranche of the facility that was previously borrowed. Following the repayments, all Credit Facility covenants and the majority of secured positions have been removed. The general security and covenants will be reinstated in the event that Kin seeks to recommence drawdowns on the Credit Facility (subject to further due diligence by Sprott).

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation 2,600 9.2 Development ‐ 9.3 Production ‐ 9.4 Staff costs 246 9.5 Administration and corporate costs 343 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows 3,189