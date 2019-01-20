Kin Mining NL : Retraction Statement

Management

Retraction Statement

Andrew Munckton Managing Director

Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) refers to an article published on page 135 of The Weekend West on 19 January 2019 titled Kin boss looks to right ship ("Article").

Glenn Grayson Exploration Manager

The Article included information relating to a potential production target ("Statement").

Trevor Dixon Executive Director Business Development & Land Tenure

The Statement did not comply with the requirements of the ASX Listing Rules and the Company at this stage has not compiled the information required to disclose a production target in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.

Board of Directors

Jeremy Kirkwood Chairman

Accordingly the Company retracts the Statement in the Article that relates to a potential production target of "75,000-100,000oz a year".

Joe Graziano Non-Executive Director

The Statement should be disregarded, and investors should not rely on the Statement for their investment decisions.

Brian Dawes Non-Executive Director

-ENDS-

Contact Details

Post

For further information, please contact:

PO Box 565 Mount Hawthorn Western Australia 6915

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Office

Andrew Munckton

342 Scarborough Beach Road

Managing Director, Kin Mining NL +61 8 9242 2227

Michael Vaughan Fivemark Partners +61 422 602 720

Osborne Park Western Australia 6017

Phone

08 9242 2227

About Kin Mining NL

Email

info@kinmining.com.au

Website

www.kinmining.com.au

Shares on Issue

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is a West Australian based gold development and exploration company. Kin's focus is its 100% owned Leonora Gold Project (LGP) located in the highly prospective North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The LGP has a +1Moz1 gold Mineral Resource defined in both supergene and deeper primary mineralisation with considerable potential to grow this resource with further drilling.

441,371,337

Unlisted Options

37,235,750

1Other than the update to the Helens Resource in the ASX Announcement of 10 September 2018 "Helens Mineral Resource Update", the company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Announcement of 30 August 2017 "Kin Defines +1 Million ounces of Gold at the Leonora Gold Project", and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.