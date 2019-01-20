Kin Mining NL : Retraction Statement

Management
Retraction Statement
Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) refers to an article published on page 135 of The Weekend West on 19 January 2019 titled Kin boss looks to right ship ("Article").
The Article included information relating to a potential production target ("Statement").
The Statement did not comply with the requirements of the ASX Listing Rules and the Company at this stage has not compiled the information required to disclose a production target in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
Accordingly the Company retracts the Statement in the Article that relates to a potential production target of "75,000-100,000oz a year".
The Statement should be disregarded, and investors should not rely on the Statement for their investment decisions.
-ENDS-
About Kin Mining NL
