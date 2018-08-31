Kin Mining NL : Sprott Credit Facility Update

Sprott Credit Facility Update
Kin modifies agreement with Sprott and commences repayment with US$2.0 million
Kin has agreed with Sprott to repay the outstanding balance on the Credit Facility
Credit Facility will remain in place as a potential source of future funding
First US$2M repayment complete. Kin intends to repay the balance of US$3M before 31 December 2018
Reduction in outstanding balance reduces interest payment
Sprott remains commited to partner with Kin in the Leonora Gold Project
Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) advises that it has reached agreement with Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP ("Sprott") to modify the US$27 senior secured credit facility (the "Facility"). Kin drew down US$5M of the Facility prior to suspending construction of the Cardinia processing plant at the Leonora Gold Project (LGP) in May of this year.
The decision to suspend construction at Cardinia was taken to allow the Company to complete additional work programs neccessary for the re-commencement of the project development, as previously announced.
The modifications to the Credit Facility include repayment in tranches of the US$5M outstanding and a removal of all Facility covenants from the date of completion of repayment.
Kin has made the first tranche repayment of US$2M and has sufficient cash available to repay the US$3M balance.
By repaying the Facility in tranches the Company retains the ability to utilise its cash in the most cost effective manner as results are received from the additional drilling and metallurgical work programs at Helens, Bruno Lewis and the Water Exploration and production bore drilling programs at Bummer Creek and Cardinia Creek.
Kin has advised Sprott of its intention to repay the balance before 31 December 2018.
Sprott has expressed a desire to remain involved in the LGP and has agreed to leave the Facility structure in place (with no costs or obligations on Kin) until Kin has completed its additional work programs.
Progress on those programs is ongoing with management confident of satisfactory resolutions to each item being investigated or reviewed.
-Ends-
