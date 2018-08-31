Kin Mining NL : Sprott Credit Facility Update

Sprott Credit Facility Update

Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Kin modifies agreement with Sprott and commences repayment with US$2.0 million

Glenn Grayson Exploration Manager

Trevor Dixon Executive Director Business Development & Land Tenure

 Kin has agreed with Sprott to repay the outstanding balance on the Credit Facility

 Credit Facility will remain in place as a potential source of future funding Board of Directors Jeremy Kirkwood Chairman

 First US$2M repayment complete. Kin intends to repay the balance of US$3M before 31 December 2018

 Reduction in outstanding balance reduces interest payment Joe Graziano Non-Executive Director

 Sprott remains commited to partner with Kin in the Leonora Gold Project

Brian Dawes Non-Executive Director

Contact Details

Post

PO Box 565

Mount Hawthorn Western Australia 6915

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) advises that it has reached agreement with Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP ("Sprott") to modify the US$27 senior secured credit facility (the "Facility"). Kin drew down US$5M of the Facility prior to suspending construction of the Cardinia processing plant at the Leonora Gold Project (LGP) in May of this year.

Office

The decision to suspend construction at Cardinia was taken to allow the Company to complete additional work programs neccessary for the re-commencement of the project development, as previously announced.

342 Scarborough Beach Road

Osborne Park Western Australia 6017

The modifications to the Credit Facility include repayment in tranches of the US$5M outstanding and a removal of all Facility covenants from the date of completion of repayment.

Phone 08 9242 2227

Kin has made the first tranche repayment of US$2M and has sufficient cash available to repay the US$3M balance.

Email info@kinmining.com.au

Website www.kinmining.com.au

By repaying the Facility in tranches the Company retains the ability to utilise its cash in the most cost effective manner as results are received from the additional drilling and metallurgical work programs at Helens, Bruno Lewis and the Water Exploration and production bore drilling programs at Bummer Creek and Cardinia Creek.

Kin has advised Sprott of its intention to repay the balance before 31 December 2018.

Shares on Issue 324,730,577

Unlisted Options 37,335,750

Sprott has expressed a desire to remain involved in the LGP and has agreed to leave the Facility structure in place (with no costs or obligations on Kin) until Kin has completed its additional work programs.

Progress on those programs is ongoing with management confident of satisfactory resolutions to each item being investigated or reviewed.

-Ends-