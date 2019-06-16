Kin Mining NL : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
17 June 2019
Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Kin Mining NL ('KIN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of KIN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Daniel Nicholson
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
17 June 2019
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
17 June 2019
Attention:
Madeleine Green
Dear Madam
TRADING HALT REQUEST
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) requests the granting of a trading halt in KIN's ordinary securities listed on the ASX pending the release of an announcement on a capital raising.
It is requested that the trading halt apply immediately until the earlier of KIN making the announcement, or the opening of trading on Wednesday, 19 June 2019.
KIN confirms that it is not aware of any reason why a trading halt should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours sincerely
Stephen Jones
Company Secretary
