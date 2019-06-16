Log in
Kin Mining NL : Trading Halt

06/16/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

Market Announcement

17 June 2019

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Kin Mining NL ('KIN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of KIN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

17 June 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

342 Scarborough Beach Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 PO Box 565, Mt Hawthorn 6915

Tel: 08 9242 2227 | ACN: 150 597 541 | ABN: 30 150 597 541 www.kinmining.com.au| info@kinmining.com.au

17 June 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

40 Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Attention:

Madeleine Green

By email only:

Madeleine.Green@asx.com.au, tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Madam

TRADING HALT REQUEST

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) requests the granting of a trading halt in KIN's ordinary securities listed on the ASX pending the release of an announcement on a capital raising.

It is requested that the trading halt apply immediately until the earlier of KIN making the announcement, or the opening of trading on Wednesday, 19 June 2019.

KIN confirms that it is not aware of any reason why a trading halt should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Stephen Jones

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 23:48:05 UTC
