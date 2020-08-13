KinderCare Education : Offers K-6 Families Back to School Solutions

Programs around the country offer safe, healthy options for students ages 5-12 to continue social, emotional, and academic growth

As families across the country navigate the complexities of this back to school season, many face the challenge of balancing learning and care in a way that’s safe and manageable for the entire family. KinderCare Education, the nation’s largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, is leading the way with flexible programs designed to support families with best-in-class curriculum and industry-leading health and safety practices.

“We know families face unique challenges during this back to school season as they balance work with their children’s care and education,” said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare. “As one of the only nationwide early childhood education companies that continued operating throughout the pandemic, we’re uniquely suited to bring that expertise to support families with school-age children. Our programs offer families flexible solutions that provide a safe place for children to continue to learn and grow.”

Each of KinderCare’s three brands modified their programs to support children and families:

Champions programs partner with elementary schools across the country to create solutions that meet their unique needs, whether it’s traditional before- and after-school programs, part-time or full-day programming. These programs, held in or near schools, complement the learning that schools offer with Champions’ own robust curriculum designed to help students learn to adapt to new experiences and rebound from challenging circumstances.

KinderCare Learning Centers and KinderCare Education at Work centers now support K-6 learning. Trained teachers support students as they learn online or outside of their regular classroom through their school curriculum and offer project-based activities for children to do outside of their virtual classroom in subjects such as STEM, art, physical activity, and more. All centers are operating with enhanced health and safety protocols.

KinderCare Education and the Bay Club Company recently announced a partnership to create a first-of-its-kind distance learning program for school-age children on the West Coast. The new program, launching August 31, will feature dedicated learning pods grouped by age: Kindergarten-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade. Teachers will lead students through online learning programs, while Bay Club instructors will lead a wide variety of active lifestyle programming, all within strict adherence to the health and safety guidelines of local, state and federal requirements for COVID-19.

With enhanced health and safety protocols developed in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical and pediatric experts, KinderCare provides the safest environment possible for children. The company also provides best-in-class curriculum to help children learn and grow. Results from the BRIGANCE® and TerraNova® national studies show that KinderCare children are better prepared for first grade. They also confirm that the longer that children are enrolled in KinderCare programs, the sooner they achieve key developmental milestones.

About KinderCare Education®

KinderCare Education is America’s largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and child care. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old;

that offer education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old; At work, through KinderCare Education at Work™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® school-age education programs.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 1,500 early learning centers. In 2020, KinderCare earned its fourth Gallup Great Workplace Award – one of only 19 companies worldwide to win this award. To learn more, visit KinderCare Education.

