Kindred Biosciences Announces Positive Results from Pilot Field Efficacy Study of its IL-4/IL-13 SINK Molecule Being Developed for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Dogs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today announced positive results from its pilot field efficacy study of KIND-025, a canine fusion protein targeting interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13), for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs.

The study was a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled pilot effectiveness study that enrolled 26 client-owned dogs diagnosed with atopic dermatitis to assess the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic profile of KIND-025. A single dose of KIND-025 or placebo was administered on day 0, and the severity of pruritus (Pruritic Visual Analog Scale [PVAS score]) and atopic dermatitis (Canine Atopic Dermatitis Extent and Severity Index-4 [CADESI-4 score]) were assessed at day 0 and weeks 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Treatment success for individual dogs at each visit was defined as a 50% or higher reduction from baseline in CADESI-4 or PVAS scores. Higher success rate was observed in the KIND-025 group over the placebo group from week 1 through week 4. Positive efficacy signals were also detected with other endpoints including 20mm or higher reduction from baseline in PVAS score.

"These positive results mark KindredBio's eighth positive pilot study in a row, half of which relate to canine dermatitis. We are very pleased that the overall response rate for the treated group was approximately twice the response rate for the placebo group at most timepoints," stated Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer of KindredBio. "Although this was a small study and therefore not powered to show a statistical difference, the response rate was promising. By targeting the inflammation pathway that underlies canine atopic dermatitis and other allergic diseases, this approach treats the disease rather than just the symptoms."

There is strong demand for new biological treatments for pruritic dogs, with 70% of veterinarians, and a higher percentage of dermatologists, expressing a need for alternatives to current therapies, according to market research conducted by KindredBio. Atopic dermatitis is the leading reason owners take their dog to the veterinarian.

The IL-4 and IL-13 pathways are key drivers of the inflammation that underlies atopic dermatitis and other allergic diseases. Overproduction of cytokines, including IL-4 and IL-13, has been implicated in allergic skin disease, particularly atopic dermatitis. KindredBio's IL-4/13 SINK molecule binds to both IL-4 and IL-13 circulating in the blood and inhibits their interactions with their respective receptors, thereby modifying the clinical signs associated with atopic dermatitis.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations about the trials, regulatory approval, manufacturing, distribution and commercialization of our current and future product candidates, and statements regarding our anticipated revenues, expenses, margins, profits and use of cash.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. These statements are not promises or guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: our limited operating history and expectations of losses for the foreseeable future; the absence of significant revenue from our products and our product candidates for the foreseeable future; the likelihood that our revenue will vary from quarter to quarter; our potential inability to obtain any necessary additional financing; our substantial dependence on the success of our products and our lead product candidates which may not be successfully commercialized even if they are approved for marketing; the effect of competition; our potential inability to obtain regulatory approval for our existing or future product candidates; our dependence on third parties to conduct some of our development activities; our dependence upon third-party manufacturers for supplies of our products and our product candidates and the potential inability of these manufacturers to deliver a sufficient amount of supplies on a timely basis, including by reason of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently impacting multiple jurisdictions worldwide; uncertainties regarding the outcomes of trials regarding our product candidates; our potential failure to attract and retain senior management and key scientific personnel; uncertainty about our ability to enter into satisfactory agreements with third-party licensees of our biologic products or to develop a satisfactory sales organization for our equine small molecule products; our significant costs of operating as a public company; potential cyber-attacks on our information technology systems or on our third-party providers' information technology systems, which could disrupt our operations; our potential inability to repay the secured indebtedness that we have incurred from third-party lenders, and the restrictions on our business activities that are contained in our loan agreement with these lenders; the risk that our 2020 strategic realignment plan will result in unanticipated costs or revenue shortfalls; the risk that our sale of Mirataz® to Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC will not be completed because one or more of the closing conditions described in the sale agreement are not satisfied and uncertainty about the amount of royalties that we will receive if the sale is completed; our potential inability to obtain and maintain patent protection and other intellectual property protection for our products and our product candidates; potential claims by third parties alleging our infringement of their patents and other intellectual property rights; our potential failure to comply with regulatory requirements, which are subject to change on an ongoing basis; the potential volatility of our stock price; and the significant control over our business by our principal stockholders and management.

For a further description of these risks and other risks that we face, please see the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the risk factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent updates that may be contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. As a result of the risks described above and in our filings with the SEC, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

The results stated in this press release have not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration or the United States Department of Agriculture Center for Veterinary Biologics, as applicable.

