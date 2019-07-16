Kindred Biosciences to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on August 1, 2019, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time that day.

Access the call by dialing toll-free (855) 433-0927 from the U.S., or (484) 756-4262 internationally, and using conference ID 3784614.

The call will also be webcast live here, with a replay available at that link for 30 days.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats, and horses. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. Its first approved drug is Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the management of weight loss in cats.

For more information, or to download the corporate presentation, visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore. Stay connected with KindredBio on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/KindredBio.

Important Safety Information

Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) is for topical use in cats only under veterinary supervision. Do not use in cats with a known hypersensitivity to mirtazapine or any of the excipients or in cats treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Not for human use. Keep out of reach of children. Wear gloves to apply and wash hands after. Avoid contact with treated cat for 2 hours following application. The most common adverse reactions include application site reactions, behavioral abnormalities (vocalization and hyperactivity), and vomiting. Please see the full Prescribing Information.

