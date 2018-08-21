Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kindred Biosciences to Participate in the B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:32am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will participate in the B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference being held on September 4th in New York at the New York Marriott East Side.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. Logo

Denise Bevers, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, including the launch of KindredBio's first product, key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Important Safety Information

Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) is for topical use in cats only under veterinary supervision. Do not use in cats with a known hypersensitivity to mirtazapine or any of the excipients or in cats treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Not for human use. Keep out of reach of children. Wear gloves to apply and wash hands after. Avoid contact with treated cat for 2 hours following application.  The most common adverse reactions include application site reactions, behavioral abnormalities (vocalization and hyperactivity) and vomiting. Please see the full Prescribing Information

About Kindred Biosciences 
Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. KindredBio's first approved drug is Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the management of weight loss in cats.

For more information or to download the corporate presentation, visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore. Stay connected with KindredBio on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/KindredBio.

Contact
Katja Buhrer 
katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com 
(917) 969-3438

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-biosciences-to-participate-in-the-b-riley-fbr-annual-healthcare-conference-300699215.html

SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:49pIntegrated Equity Management Joins Commonwealth Financial Network®
BU
02:49pKei Nishikori and Garbine Muguruza Coming to Honolulu
PR
02:49pGlobal Biosensors and Nanosensors Markets and Technologies 2018-2023 with Profiles of A&D Medical, BL Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Instromedix, Omron, and Philips - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:48pHammond's Holiday Gift Bags Have a Festive New Look
PR
02:48pNETFLIX : renews 'GLOW' for a third season
AQ
02:47pGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : PCA Dealing
PU
02:47pROYAL BAM : BAM PPP and Building Equality celebrate and promote diversity in the construction industry
PU
02:47pADCORP : 2018-08-21 SENS Dealing in securities by directors’ associate
PU
02:47pSalesforce Analytics Solution for a Telecom Industry Client Helped Improve Sales Performance | Quantzig
BU
02:46pNorthwest Bank Partners with FTNI To Deliver Advanced Remote Deposit Capture Solutions to Its Corporate Banking Customers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.