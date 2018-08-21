Kindred Biosciences to Participate in the B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will participate in the B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference being held on September 4th in New York at the New York Marriott East Side.

Denise Bevers, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, including the launch of KindredBio's first product, key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Important Safety Information

Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) is for topical use in cats only under veterinary supervision. Do not use in cats with a known hypersensitivity to mirtazapine or any of the excipients or in cats treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Not for human use. Keep out of reach of children. Wear gloves to apply and wash hands after. Avoid contact with treated cat for 2 hours following application. The most common adverse reactions include application site reactions, behavioral abnormalities (vocalization and hyperactivity) and vomiting. Please see the full Prescribing Information.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. KindredBio's first approved drug is Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the management of weight loss in cats.

For more information or to download the corporate presentation, visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore. Stay connected with KindredBio on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/KindredBio.

Contact

Katja Buhrer

katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com

(917) 969-3438

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-biosciences-to-participate-in-the-b-riley-fbr-annual-healthcare-conference-300699215.html

SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.