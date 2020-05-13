Kindred Biosciences to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference on May 27.

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will present via webcast at 12.05pm ET and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

An archived version of the above webcast will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

