Kindred Healthcare Completes Acquisition of Two Behavioral Health Hospitals in Texas

Kindred Healthcare, LLC (“Kindred”) today announced it has completed its acquisition of the WellBridge Greater Dallas and WellBridge Fort Worth behavioral health hospitals.

WellBridge Greater Dallas and WellBridge Fort Worth provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services to senior and adult populations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and the greater North Texas region. Each hospital has 48 licensed beds and both are leaders in behavioral healthcare, with proven records of providing exceptional behavioral health services and superior clinical outcomes. Kindred plans to continue using the WellBridge name.

“Acquiring these hospitals is an important milestone for Kindred, advancing our objective of expanding our behavioral health services,” said Rob Marsh, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Kindred Behavioral Health (“KBH”). “We welcome WellBridge’s employees and look forward to working with them to provide leading, empathetic care to more patients with behavioral health issues.”

Kindred is dedicated to providing hope, healing and recovery for the most medically complex patients – a mission that naturally extends to those suffering from behavioral health illnesses. Through KBH, Kindred is focused on addressing the unmet need for high-quality, specialized and compassionate behavioral health services, including crisis stabilization for acute mental health and substance use disorders; detoxification from alcohol, opiates, cocaine and other drugs; suicidal thoughts or actions, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder; and many other behavioral health illnesses.

Kindred also recently announced it is now managing Riverside Medical Center’s 64-bed behavioral health unit in Kankakee, Illinois. To learn more about KBH and the services it provides, go to www.KindredBehavioralHealth.com.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $3.2 billion(1). At March 31, 2020, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 31,800 employees providing healthcare services in 1,731 locations in 46 states, including 64 long-term acute care hospitals, 21 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 10 sub-acute units, 95 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based), contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,541 non-affiliated sites of service, and behavioral health services. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

(1) Revenues for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005760/en/