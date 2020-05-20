Kindred Healthcare : and Mercy Iowa City Open Mercy Iowa City Rehabilitation Hospital

Kindred Healthcare, LLC (“Kindred”) and Mercy Iowa City, an affiliate of MercyOne, today announced the opening of Mercy Iowa City Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Coralville, Iowa. The hospital expects to admit its first patient May 28.

This is the first freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in eastern Iowa and the second in the state. In June 2018, Kindred and MercyOne opened MercyOne Rehabilitation Hospital, in Clive, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines.

Mercy Iowa City Rehabilitation Hospital is dedicated to the treatment and recovery of individuals who have experienced a loss of function due to an injury or illness. The hospital offers intensive, patient-focused, specialized rehabilitation services.

The hospital features all private rooms; a secure, acquired brain injury unit with private dining and a therapy gym; large interdisciplinary gyms; a therapeutic courtyard with golf, bocce ball and varied surfaces, and plants and finishes made possible by the Mercy Hospital Foundation of Mercy Iowa City; rooms specifically designed to treat dialysis patients; and specialty programs dedicated to neuro, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation. The facility also includes a transitional living apartment designed to simulate a residential apartment, to prepare patients for their daily living tasks before they are discharged.

“We look forward to addressing the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services across Iowa in partnership with Mercy Iowa City,” said Russ Bailey, Chief Operating Officer, Kindred Rehabilitation Hospitals. “This hospital is designed to offer compassionate care customized to patients’ unique abilities and goals, consistent with Kindred’s and MercyOne’s other jointly operated hospital in the Des Moines metropolitan area and Kindred’s partnerships across the country.”

“Mercy Iowa City is known statewide for the high quality of care it provides and its leadership role in working with others to meet health needs in not only Johnson County but throughout southeast Iowa,” said Sean Williams, President and CEO of Mercy Iowa City. “We know there is a tremendous need for inpatient rehabilitation care in our service area. By working with Kindred we can provide an extraordinary level of care for patients much closer to home which is beneficial for both the patients and their loved ones. Our partnership with Kindred aligns perfectly with Mercy’s mission to heal, comfort and improve the health of the community in the tradition of the Sisters of Mercy.”

For more information about Mercy Iowa City Rehabilitation Hospital, go to: www.mercyrehabiowacity.com.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $3.2 billion(1). At March 31, 2020, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 31,800 employees providing healthcare services in 1,731 locations in 46 states, including 64 long-term acute care hospitals, 21 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 10 sub-acute units, 95 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,541 non-affiliated sites of service. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Revenues for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

About Mercy Iowa City

Mercy Iowa City is an acute care hospital and regional referral center that draws patients from throughout southeast Iowa. For the past four years Mercy Iowa City has been awarded the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) 5 Star Rating as a Top 2% of all hospitals, the only hospital in Iowa to do so; is Johnson County’s only accredited Chest Pain Center with an American Heart Association Gold Plus Achievement Award for Stroke Care; received the Top 100 Community Hospitals Award in 2018 and 2019 from Becker’s Review; the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Mercy’s Emergency Care Unit by achieving 95 percent for patient experience for eleven consecutive years; an “A” grade for patient safety from Leapfrog; and the Center of Distinction Award from Healogics for Mercy’s Wound and Vein Center. Mercy has 234 acute care beds, 25 private rooms for outpatient surgery, 26 bed nursery with Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 24 primary and specialty care clinics, a medical staff of 250 physicians representing all major medical specialties and most sub-specialties and 1,400 employees. It was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1873 and became an affiliate of MercyOne in 2017. To learn more visit www.mercyiowacity.org.

